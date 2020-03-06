Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barcelona coach Setien apologised to players over assistant's behaviour

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 05:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 05:28 IST
Soccer-Barcelona coach Setien apologised to players over assistant's behaviour

Barcelona coach Quique Setien has revealed he has apologised to the players and everyone at the club for the exuberant behaviour of his assistant coach Eder Sarabia on the touchline during last week's 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid.

Sarabia was a little-known figure until Spanish television show Vamos broadcast images of his reactions from the dugout during Sunday's 'Clasico', using a lip-reader to reveal some of the disparaging comments he made about his side's players. The assistant coach was seen criticising Antoine Griezmann for failing to convert one of his chances and repeatedly used foul language in response to Barca's performance during the game.

Spanish media reports said the footage had not gone down well among Barca's players and Setien said he had told his assistant that he needed to consider his touchline antics. "We apologised to everyone, we cannot behave like that," Setien told newspaper El Periodico on Thursday.

"We don't like to see things like this, we have committed an error and we should try to avoid something like this happening again. "This situation has affected me a lot, because I am concerned about the image of the club. We need to take care of that image, because we can be criticised for substitutions, tactics, etc, but not for our behaviour."

Sarabia, 39, began working alongside Setien in 2015, following him to Real Betis two years later and to Barca in January this year when the 61-year-old became coach of the Catalan club after Ernesto Valverde was sacked. The manager said Sarabia's animated personality was often a strength but stressed that he needs to work on the image he portrays of himself during matches.

"It's true that you have to understand how people are at certain moments, we are not all the same. Eder has a great temperament, and in many situations it helps us phenomenally well. But he has to learn to control himself," Setien said. "He's trying to do that, he's trying to improve in this area because we have had situations like this before. They are becoming rarer, but it's something that we don't like to see."

The coach also said he was disappointed with how the footage came out and how it had been interpreted. "It's a bit of an embarrassment that this has become a news story and has provoked such a huge reaction," he added.

"It's shameful that the broadcaster used a camera to follow you the whole time on the touchline. It's something that should be eradicated. You should not have to cover your mouth the whole time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Qantas cancels more international flights as coronavirus spreads rapidly

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it would cut more international capacity this month as it grapples with falling demand due to an escalation in the coronavirus outbreak in countries beyond China. The latest cuts to destinations including T...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock sell-off rolls to Asia, bonds rally on virus risk

Asian shares fell on Friday following another Wall Street rout as disruptions to global business from the coronavirus beyond China worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged world economic slowdown.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ou...

Trump says U.S. economy could take hit from coronavirus

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the U.S. economy might take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak but he predicted the challenge would eventually pass and defended his handling of the crisis.Trump appeared at his first town hall meeti...

Playoff implications galore as Flames host Coyotes

With major playoff implications on the line, the Arizona Coyotes visit the Calgary Flames on Friday in the fourth matchup of the season between the two Pacific Division rivals. The Flames sit in third place in the Pacific and are three poin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020