Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Lakers set to sign G Waiters for rest of season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 05:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 05:41 IST
Reports: Lakers set to sign G Waiters for rest of season

The Los Angeles Lakers are working out a deal to sign free agent guard Dion Waiters for the rest of the season, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. Waiters, who worked out Monday for the Lakers along with JR Smith, will take the Lakers' final roster spot after guard Troy Daniels was waived on Sunday. He will also be able to play during the postseason.

Following the workout, Waiters met with Rob Pelinka, the Lakers vice president of basketball operations, head coach Frank Vogel and special adviser Kurt Rambis, according to the Los Angeles Times. Waiters will receive a minimum deal, according to the Times.

Waiters, 28, was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 9, just days after he was acquired as part of a three-team trade that sent Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder to the Heat. He had played just three games with the Heat this season after various problems led to three suspensions by the team, including one in November for 10 games for conduct detrimental to the team after his reported panic attack on the team plane from ingesting THC-infused edibles.

This third suspension came in December "for his failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination," the Heat announced then. In his eighth NBA season, including stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2012-15), Oklahoma City Thunder (2015-16) and Heat (2016-20), Waiters has career averages of 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

A first-round pick (fourth overall) of the Cavaliers in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Syracuse, Waiters played parts of two seasons with LeBron James in Cleveland. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Qantas cancels more international flights as coronavirus spreads rapidly

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it would cut more international capacity this month as it grapples with falling demand due to an escalation in the coronavirus outbreak in countries beyond China. The latest cuts to destinations including T...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock sell-off rolls to Asia, bonds rally on virus risk

Asian shares fell on Friday following another Wall Street rout as disruptions to global business from the coronavirus beyond China worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged world economic slowdown.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ou...

Trump says U.S. economy could take hit from coronavirus

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the U.S. economy might take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak but he predicted the challenge would eventually pass and defended his handling of the crisis.Trump appeared at his first town hall meeti...

Playoff implications galore as Flames host Coyotes

With major playoff implications on the line, the Arizona Coyotes visit the Calgary Flames on Friday in the fourth matchup of the season between the two Pacific Division rivals. The Flames sit in third place in the Pacific and are three poin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020