Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clippers cruise to lopsided win over Rockets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 10:13 IST
Clippers cruise to lopsided win over Rockets

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points, Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell posted double-doubles, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers drubbed the Houston Rockets, 120-105, on Thursday night. The Clippers extended their winning streak to six consecutive games and, perhaps of greater significance, squared the season series with Houston at two games apiece. The Clippers own the superior record within the Western Conference should the teams finish tied in the standings.

Leonard added six rebounds, five assists and two steals in just 28 minutes while Zubac (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Harrell (19 points, 10 rebounds) punished the smaller Rockets inside. Paul George (13 points) and Marcus Morris Sr. (11 points) added to the Clippers onslaught. Russell Westbrook paired 29 points with 15 rebounds while James Harden scored 16 points on 4-of-17 shooting for Houston, which trailed by as many as 30 points and led only once at 4-2.

Leading 27-23 late in the first quarter, the Clippers floored Houston with a pair of dominating runs, the first sparked by their second unit. Reserve guard Reggie Jackson ignited the initial rally with a corner 3 and later added a layup in transition. In between, the Clippers recorded seven consecutive free throws before Harrell scored at the rim for only the second basket of a 12-0 blitz.

The Clippers extended their run to 16-5 with two more Harrell free throws for a 43-28 lead, and before the Rockets could muster a legitimate response, the Clippers buried them for good. Leonard drilled a 3-pointer, Zubac made a hook shot and Morris hit a pair of treys. When Zubac followed another Leonard trey with a cutting dunk, the Clippers led 65-39 with 3:18 remaining in the half.

The Clippers shot a robust 52.4 percent in the first half, including 8 of 18 from behind the arc. Leonard (17 points), Zubac (14), Morris (11) and Harrell (10) all scored in double figures prior to the intermission, charging the Rockets with too many options to flank with their switching defense. The Rockets, meanwhile, went ice cold from deep. Jeff Green sank the 3 that pulled Houston to within four points at the 1:30 mark of the opening period. Houston closed the half by missing the ensuing 12 3-point attempts and extended that stretch to 20 consecutive misses before Eric Gordon converted from deep with 1:57 left in the third to cut the deficit to 86-61.

The Rockets finished 7 for 42 on 3s en route to their second consecutive loss after winning 10 of 12 games. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan Chase Co CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon is recovering from emergency heart surgery done on Thursday morning, with two deputies taking over as he recuperates, the largest U.S. bank said. Dimon, 63, experienced a tear in his hearts ma...

Airlines face $100 billion-plus virus hit, discounts 'wouldn't do any good'

The coronavirus epidemic could rob passenger airlines of up to 113 billion in revenue this year, an industry body warned on Thursday, while the head of Southwest Airlines said a drastic drop-off in travel demand seemed fear-driven, similar ...

Yes Bank's digital partners hit by moratorium

After Yes Bank was placed under moratorium, digital payments were impacted as PhonePe, which depends on the cash-strapped lender for its transactions, could not operate. It can be noted that the banks own net banking facilities have not bee...

Yes Bank moratorium: AMCs swing into action to safeguard investors

Following the 30-day moratorium placed on Yes Bank, asset management companies have asked their clients, who have bank accounts with the troubled lender, to furnish details of alternate accounts for receiving redemption payouts. Redemption ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020