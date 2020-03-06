Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curry's back, but Raptors squeak past Warriors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 12:11 IST
Curry's back, but Raptors squeak past Warriors
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Norman Powell stole the spotlight in Stephen Curry's long-awaited return with a career-high 37 points, and Pascal Siakam hit a key hoop with 45.7 seconds remaining Thursday night, helping the Toronto Raptors outlast the Golden State Warriors 121-113 in a rematch of last June's NBA Finals. Curry had a team-high-tying 23 points in 27 minutes in his first action since breaking his left hand in the Warriors' fourth game of the season in October. He missed 58 games.

The leading scorer in last year's Finals drew the Warriors, this year's losingest team in the NBA, within 115-113 with two free throws with 1:03 to go, before Siakam countered with a tough runner in the lane while being fouled, giving the Raptors a four-point cushion. Curry misfired on a 33-footer six seconds later, and the Raptors put the game away at the free-throw line.

Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka, two key contributors when the Raptors ended Golden State's bid for a three-peat with a 4-2 win in the Finals, each recorded a double-double, lifting the Raptors to a second straight win after three consecutive losses. Damion Lee, who started in injured Klay Thompson's regular spot alongside Curry, matched Curry's 23 points for Golden State.

The Raptors took advantage of a scoreless first period by Curry to go up by as many as eight, then overcame 11 second-period points by the former two-time NBA Most Valuable Player to take a 62-55 lead into halftime. Powell had 23 points in the half.

Golden State took its first lead since the first quarter at 85-83 late in the third period on a 3-pointer by Eric Paschall. Paschall later hit the second of two free throws with 9:39 remaining in the game to draw the Warriors even one final time at 95-all.

Matt Thomas followed with an 18-footer at the 8:29 mark, giving Toronto the lead for good. Powell's scoring came on 13-for-20 from the field and 4-for-8 on 3-pointers as he surpassed his previous best of 33 points at Orlando in November. The Raptors outshot the Warriors 48.2 percent to 40.8 percent.

Lowry's double-double consisted of 26 points and a game-high 10 assists, while Ibaka chipped in with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Siakam finished with 17 points, OG Anunoby 14 and Terence Davis 10 for Toronto, which swept the season series from Golden State last season.

Curry shot 6-for-16 overall and 3-for-12 on 3-pointers for the Warriors, who lost their 10th straight at home. Marquese Chriss notched a double-double for Golden State with 17 points and a team-high 12 rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and Paschall 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus affecting Olympic preparations but Indian athletes hopeful of Tokyo Games being on time

The novel coronavirus outbreak has affected their Olympic preparations but Indias top athletes like P V Sindhu and Bajrang Punia say they are optimistic about the quadrennial event going ahead as scheduled despite the current health crisis....

Trump set to sign USD 8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a USD 8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation would provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, and help state an...

Opposition parties demand withdrawal of suspension of Congress

Opposition members in Lok Sabha on Friday said the decision to suspend seven Congress MPs for the remainder of the Budget Session for unruly behaviour should be reversed as the punishment was disproportionate. Soon after the House reassembl...

'No Yes Bank,' says Rahul, accuses government of 'destroying' economy

No Yes Bank, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, taking a dig at the BJP-led government over the moratorium placed on Yes Bank, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ideas had destroyed the countrys economy. No Yes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020