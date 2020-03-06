Left Menu
Development News Edition

Davis Cup qualifier: Australia leads Brazil 2-0 after Day 1

  • PTI
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 13:46 IST
Davis Cup qualifier: Australia leads Brazil 2-0 after Day 1

Adelaide, Mar 6 (AP) John Millman came from a set and break down to beat Thiago Seyboth Wild 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2 to give Australia a 2-0 lead over Brazil after the opening singles in their Davis Cup qualifier on Friday. Jordan Thompson had earlier given Australia the lead with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Thiago Monteiro on hard courts at Memorial Drive.

Millman trailed Seyboth Wild 5-2 in the opening set before play was stopped for 25 minutes for a medical emergency in the crowd. In the second set, Seyboth Wild, who won his first ATP title last week at the Chile Open, broke Millman's serve in the fifth game and saved two break points in the next. At 5-4 and serving for the match, the Brazilian saved two more break points before Millman converted a third to level at 5-5 and later was perfect in the tiebreaker.

Australia is playing without its two top-ranked players. Nick Kyrgios has a left wrist injury that forced him out of a tournament in Mexico and Alex De Minaur aggravated an abdominal injury which sidelined him for last month's Australian Open. On Saturday, the doubles match will feature the Australian pair of James Duckworth and John Peers against Marcelo Demoliner and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, followed by the reverse singles In an apparent attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, ball boys and ball girls did not provide towels to players during games Friday.

They were left behind advertising signs at the end of each court, with players able to wipe perspiration from the face and arms without the ball kids having to handle the towels. The International Tennis Federation was asked in an email by The Associated Press if it was a general directive by the ITF for all Davis Cup matches this weekend, but has not received a response.

The winner advances to the Davis Cup Final in Madrid in November. (AP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Genesys Cloud now available in AWS Marketplace

Genesys www.Genesys.com, a global leader in cloud customer experience httpbit.ly309dsWL and contact center solutions httpbit.ly2x9QNiQ, announced that Genesys Cloud is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of s...

Bhima Koregaon: SC extends interim protection from arrest granted to Navlakha, Teltumbde

The Supreme Court Friday extended till March 16 protection from arrest granted to civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in the Bhima Koregaon case. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said it would hear o...

DHFL scam: CBI takes over UP PF fraud probe

The CBI has taken over investigation into the Rs 2,267-crore Employees Provident Fund fraud in Uttar Pradesh, where hard-earned savings of power sector employees were invested in the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation DHFL, official...

MVA government's budget will cause regional imbalance: BJP

The BJP on Friday said the MVA governments budget for 2020-21 will cause regional imbalance in terms of growth and offers nothing new for farmers, youth and women of the state. The main opposition party said the budget, the first by the Shi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020