Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Five-star soccer Matildas hand Vietnam first leg thrashing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 15:28 IST
Olympics-Five-star soccer Matildas hand Vietnam first leg thrashing

Australia took a huge stride towards securing a spot at the women's soccer tournament at this year's Olympic Games as Ante Milicic's side handed Vietnam a 5-0 thrashing in the first leg of their final eliminator for the tournament in Tokyo. Chelsea striker Sam Kerr gave the Matildas the perfect start 10 minutes into the game in Newcastle in Australia.

Goals from Chloe Logarzo, Emily van Egmond and Clare Polkinghorn before Kerr's late penalty, earned the Australians a significant advantage ahead of the return leg in Vietnam on March 11. Kerr put Australia ahead when she powered a header beyond Tran Thi Kim Thanh after an inviting cross from the right by Ellie Carpenter and soon after the Vietnamese squandered a chance to level the scores when Pham Thi Tuoi slid her close-range effort wide of the post.

Three minutes before the half-hour mark, Logarzo doubled the home side's lead when she slotted the ball between Kim Thanh's legs after van Egmond's header looped into her path. With seven minutes left in the half, Van Egmond made it 3-0 with a deflected header that left Vietnam seeking to limit the damage as much as possible ahead of the second leg.

However, Polkinghorn increased Australia's advantage midway through the second half when she smashed the ball into the roof of the net after a quickly taken corner caught out the Vietnamese defence. Kerr then put the result beyond any doubt from the spot as she thumped the ball home from 12 yards after substitute Hayley Raso was upended by Tran Thi Phuong Thao.

The two teams meet again next Wednesday while China and South Korea will face off next month to determine Asia's third participant at the Games. Japan have already qualified for the 12-team tournament as hosts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Virus lockdowns and quarantines must respect rights: UN. (AFP) PMSPMS

Virus lockdowns and quarantines must respect rights UN. AFP PMSPMS...

Netflix, Apple, Lionsgate withdraw from SXSW Festival over coronavirus scare

Netflix, Apple and Lionsgate are the latest Hollywood studios that have pulled out of South By Southwest SXSW festival in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The three companies follow Amazon Studios that had announced its withdrawal from...

Banners in Lucknow with details of those who 'damaged public property' during anti-CAA protests

On the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Lucknow administration has put up banners with photographs and other details of those who have been identified for realising compensation for the damage to public proper...

Sixteen people running to become leader of Merkel's party - report

There are 16 people running to replace Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer as leader of Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU, the Funke newspaper group on Friday cited sources in the party headquarters as saying. Norbert Roettgen, Armin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020