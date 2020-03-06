Left Menu
Athletes obliged to withdraw participation from ISSF World Cup in New Delhi

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Organising Committee of International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup on Friday allowed athletes to withdraw their participation from the event.

ISSF logo. Image Credit: ANI

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Organising Committee of International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup on Friday allowed athletes to withdraw their participation from the event. "The New Delhi combined World Cup (Rifle, Pistol, & Shotgun) has been no exception in terms of the impact on it as a consequence of the virus and its envelopment of the globe. As a consequence of the accelerated spread of this malady, from the confirmed original participation at this event, 23 nations, consisting of 240 athletes and a 114 accompanying officials have been obliged to withdraw their participation from this event," President of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Rajendra Singh said in a press release on Friday.

The Organising Committee ISSF World Cup recommended the postponement of ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, which was to be conducted between the March 15 and 26, due to coronavirus outbreak. "Therefore, and after deep reflection and debate, & despite it being fully cognisant of the fact that it shall as a consequence be saddled by substantial financial losses, the OC has today recommended to the ISSF & its President, Mr Vladimir Lisin, that the New Delhi World CUP (Combined) that was to be conducted between the 15th and the 26th of March be postponed," Singh said.

The Organising Committee ISSF recommended that the World Cup should be divided into two separate events. "The OC has further proposed to the President of the ISSF that this combined World Cup now be broken into two separate fully empowered World Cups, the first for Rifle & Pistol only to be conducted in the first week of May (5th -12th) & the second for shotgun events only to be conducted in the first week of June (2nd-9th)this year," Sigh said.

"The OC has also requested the President to accord his consent so that both these World Cups would see the ISSF restoring full ranking points other than & including those for MQS. We are confident that this shall be deeply appreciated by all competing nations and their athletes," Singh added. (ANI)

