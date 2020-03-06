Chawrasia T-14 in Qatar Masters; Sharma misses cut

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia dropped a bogey on the very last hole and finished at two-under 70 in the second round of the Qatar Masters Championship here on Friday. Chawrasia, who was ninth overnight, dropped to T-14 even as his colleague Shubhankar Sharma (71-78) missed the cut.

Chawrasia birdied fourth, sixth and eighth to go three under before dropping a shot on ninth just as he did on first day. On the back nine, he birdied 10th and had seven pars before again dropping a shot on the final hole.

Jorge Campillo and Andy Sullivan shared the lead heading into the weekend. But they had a host of European Tour winners breathing down their necks at Education City Golf Club. Sullivan took advantage of the low winds in the morning to fire a second consecutive 66 and get to 10-under and it looked for a long time as if the Englishman would not be caught at the top of a congested leaderboard.

But Campillo went blemish free in posting a 66 on his own to also get to double figures and join Sullivan in top spot. Swede Alexander Bjork carded the lowest round of the week and of his European Tour career with a course record 63 to sit at nine under alongside countryman Marcus Kinhult, England's Oliver Fisher, Frenchman Romain Langasque and Dutchman Joost Luiten..

