Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikas Krishan thrashes Mamataly, advances to quarter-finals of Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan displayed a brilliant performance as he began his campaign at the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers with a 5-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan's Nursultan Mamataly here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 23:14 IST
Vikas Krishan thrashes Mamataly, advances to quarter-finals of Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan displayed a brilliant performance as he began his campaign at the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers with a 5-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan's Nursultan Mamataly here on Friday. With this victory, Krishan has advanced to the quarter-finals, where he will meet the third seed Quincy Mensah Sewonrets Okazawa of Japan. Also, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Krishan, is just one win away from securing a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

Mary Kom and Amit Panghal will begin their quest on Saturday while Gaurav Solanki (57kg) will meet the top seed and world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan in the second round. The six-time world champion, Kom, will take on New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny in the first round and just two wins will take her to Tokyo.

"Mary knows that this is her last Olympics and wants to do her best to close her dream with a medal. She has worked hard especially the reactivity work on the legs as well and has been working hard to be in good shape," said Foreign Coach for Indian women's boxing, Raffaele Bergamasco, in a statement. Panghal will start off his campaign against Mongolia's Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu after a first-round bye as the top seed in his category.

"Amit boxed against him before in Asian Games and beat him one-sided. And in the World Military Games, Amit lost by 5:0 to the same guy. Our plan is to create surprises in every round and am sure Amit would like to even scores as he faces his opponent tomorrow," said CA Kuttappa, India's head boxing coach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Congress blasts Boeing missteps, FAA blunders on MAX, calls for reform

Washington, Mar 6 AFP Boeing made missteps and withheld information about the 737 MAX while federal regulators failed to provide proper oversight, leading to a fundamentally flawed aircraft, a US congressional committee said FridayThe preli...

Trump says sexism not to blame for end of Warren's campaign

Washington, Mar 6 AP Lack of talent. Unlikable. Mean. President Donald Trump laced into former Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren on Friday, insisting that sexism wasnt to blame for the end of the Massachusetts senators presidential camp...

Islamic State attacks Kabul gathering, killing at least 32

Islamic State gunmen opened fire at a ceremony in Kabul on Friday, killing at least 32 people in the first major attack in the city since the United States reached an agreement with the Afghan Taliban on a phased withdrawal of U.S. troops. ...

Commonwealth launches training for bystanders to spot abuse

By Sonia Elks LONDON, March 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From nurses to taxi drivers, people across the Commonwealth will be offered training on how to spot signs of domestic abuse under a plan launched on Friday, aimed at creating a netw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020