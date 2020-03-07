Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA fines Mavs owner Cuban $500K after latest rant

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 00:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 00:49 IST
NBA fines Mavs owner Cuban $500K after latest rant

The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $500,000 on Friday for his criticism of league officials following the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 22. The league also announced that commissioner Adam Silver had denied the Mavericks' protest of the game. Dallas had argued that a basket late in the game by Atlanta's John Collins shouldn't have counted, and the Hawks won 111-107.

"Immediately after the game ended, Mr. Cuban walked onto the court and approached game officials shaking his head and directing comments toward them," the NBA said Friday in a statement. "This marked the second time he walked onto the court to challenge a call during the game. Following the game, Mr. Cuban spoke to reporters in the arena and tweeted several times that night and into the next day with comments that were highly critical, personal and demeaning to the league and its officiating staff. The next day, Dallas filed its protest of the game pursuant to league rules. Over the course of the next several days, Mr. Cuban continued his public criticism of NBA officiating. "After a comprehensive investigation, Commissioner Silver determined there was no misapplication of the playing rules."

The statement also said that the "NBA further determined that Mr. Cuban's conduct toward game officials -- along with his public criticism of NBA officiating, the officiating program, and individuals who work in the league's Referee Operations Department -- violated NBA rules." Cuban now has been fined more than $3 million since buying the team 20 years ago.

After the game, Cuban sent a series of tweets commenting on the play involving Collins the basket. Collins scored on an offensive rebound after Trae Young's drive was blocked by Dallas' Delon Wright with 8.4 seconds left. Wright was whistled for goaltending, but the call was reversed after a video review. However, the Collins basket was allowed to stand since he was shooting when the whistle blew.

"Just when you think the NBA officiating can't get any worse, guess again. This is absurd," Cuban began his Twitter rant. "So they call a goaltend. They literally blew the whistle that it was a goaltend. There was a putback after the whistle. After review they said no goaltend but count the basket ? WTF is that ? That's NBA officiating."

"But wait there is more. 1 of the refs told us it was an inadvertent whistle, so it was not goaltending. Doesn't matter that people stopped. They thought the whistle came after the putback. So the basket counted. So what they reviewing if it wasn't a goaltend?" --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Michigan to sanitize voting booths, machines amid coronavirus fears

Officials in Michigan are telling election clerks to repeatedly sanitize voting booths, touchscreen machines, pencils and other equipment ahead of Tuesdays Democratic primary, amid concerns about the impact of coronavirus on the 2020 presid...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The number of people infected with coronavirus surpassed 100,000 across the world as the outbreak reached more countries and intensified economic damage, with business districts beginning to empty and stock markets tumbling. Interactive gra...

Saudi Arabia suspends public attendance at sports events until further notice

The Saudi ministry of sports announced on Friday it will suspend public attendance at all sports events starting Saturday, a statement from the ministry reported.The statement added that this comes as a precautionary measure to stop the spr...

Soccer-Strasbourg v PSG postponed because of coronavirus - League

Saturdays Ligue 1 game between RC Strasbourg and champions Paris St Germain has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, the French League said on Friday.Strasbourgs Alsace region is one of the worst hit by the coronavirus in France, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020