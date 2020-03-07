Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees OF Judge has broken rib

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 03:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 03:13 IST
Yankees OF Judge has broken rib
Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has a stress fracture in his first right rib, manager Aaron Boone said Friday. Doctors performed about a dozen tests to determine the source of Judge's upper-body pain, Boone said.

"Obviously a lot of tests," Boone said. "It was a tough diagnosis to find. So that's what we're dealing with." Judge, 27, has yet to play in a spring-training game. He reported discomfort in his shoulder and chest during hitting drills at the start of camp and has been on the shelf since.

Boone said Judge will rest for two weeks, and then doctors will repeat tests to see how the rib is healing. Boone said if the rib doesn't heal properly, it could be removed surgically. "You wouldn't want to go do that right now, especially if the bone is healing," Boone said.

Boone said it is believed Judge sustained the injury in September when he dove for a ball in the outfield. When healthy, Judge is one of the most prolific power hitters in the majors. He hit .272 with 27 homers and 55 RBIs in 102 games last season, and the two-time All-Star has clubbed 110 career homers in 396 games.

The Yankees open the season March 26 in Baltimore against the Orioles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus infects more than 100,000 worldwide, wreaking financial havoc

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus surpassed 100,000 across the world on Friday, as the outbreak reached more countries and economic damage intensified, with business districts beginning to empty and stock markets tumbli...

Italy coronavirus deaths near 200 after biggest daily jump

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 49 to 197, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, the largest daily increase in fatalities since the contagion was uncovered two weeks ago. Italy is currently reporti...

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russia opinion piece

U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election campaign sued CNN for libel on Friday, over an opinion piece that said the campaign had left open the possibility of seeking Russias help in the 2020 election. The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District ...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that "coronavirus panic is dumb"

Tesla Incs Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the coronavirus panic was dumb. The number of people infected with coronavirus surpassed 100,000 across the world on Friday. The outbreak has killed more than 3,400 people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020