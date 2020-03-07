Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teenager Billy Gilmour sizes up Chelsea chance

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 09:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 09:18 IST
Teenager Billy Gilmour sizes up Chelsea chance

London, Mar 7 (AFP) Billy Gilmour has set his sights on becoming a mainstay of the Chelsea midfield after the diminutive teenager proved he can stand up to the Premier League's bully boys. Gilmour delivered a coming-of-age performance as his smooth passing and tenacious tackling inspired Chelsea's FA Cup fifth-round win over Liverpool on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old was making only his third start for Chelsea, but he showed no signs of stage-fright against the runaway Premier League leaders. Gilmour crunched into a tackle on Curtis Jones and cheekily nutmegged Fabinho to the delight of the Stamford Bridge crowd, who should see the youngster again when Everton visit west London on Sunday.

Mateo Kovacic is sidelined with an Achilles injury, while N'Golo Kante is still out with adductor trouble and Jorginho misses the match through suspension. Those midfield issues for Blues boss Frank Lampard are likely to pave the way for Gilmour's full Premier League debut.

Even if all three were available, Lampard might well have stuck with Gilmour after his virtuoso effort against Liverpool. Gilmour, who stands just 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall, had no doubts about his ability to mix it with the Premier League's best after surviving a bruising encounter with Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Recalling how the burly Maguire tried to intimidate him during a League Cup tie earlier this season, Gilmour said: "Basically he was saying I'm a wee guy. He was pushing me off, gripping me by the throat, and that's something I have to deal with. "I won't let that happen again, that's for sure. That was a lesson.

"He is going to try and bully young ones and that's where I need to learn in the game -- how to be stronger. "I've been working on that. That was a learning curve, when he gripped me up in the box. I remember that really well." - 'Huge talent' - ================= The sight of Gilmour holding his own was no surprise to Lampard, who has been aware of the fresh-faced Scot since he swapped Glasgow Rangers for the Chelsea youth academy in 2017.

"I've got absolute trust in Billy. I remember when he first came in against Sheffield United, we drew the game and people questioned this kid who looks like a 15-year-old. I remember someone individually saying that to me," said Lampard. "But I've no problem with him because if he's small in stature he's huge in personality, and also huge in talent.

"The reason he moved from the academy to the first team building recently, to train with us all the time, is because of the quality of player he is." And former England midfielder Lampard recognises the potential in the down-to-earth Scotland Under-21 international, who modelled his game on Cesc Fabregas after watching footage of the Spanish playmaker at Chelsea. "For a midfield player I have lots of questions. Do you want to receive the ball in all positions, in all moments? Yes, he does," Lampard said.

"Do you want to make angles, can you pick the right pass? Yes, he generally does. Will you put your foot in? Yes, he does. "He does all the right things, and he's humble. He performed like a top-class player going up against top-class players." Ross Barkley, who shone alongside Gilmour against Liverpool, knows the perils of being a teen star after bursting onto the scene with Everton before struggling for much of his time at Chelsea.

Asked if Gilmour can maintain his rapid rise, Barkley said: "It is about being ready in training, putting the extra yards in and being ready for your chance. "Billy was ready for his chance against Liverpool and he took it." (AFP) ATK ATK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi demands compensation for damaged crops of UP farmers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took up the cause of farmers of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and demanded compensation for them whose crops were destroyed in hailstorm and heavy rains. Sharing a video in which farmers are seen...

Coronavirus confirmed in two attendees at US pro-Israel summit

Washington, Mar 7 AFP Influential US pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC said Friday that two people who attended its annual Washington conference alongside dozens of lawmakers had tested positive for coronavirus. The American Israel Public Affair...

'It's humiliating': China's virus controls raise hackles

Beijing, Mar 7 AFP An elderly man in virus-hit China pops out to use a public toilet without wearing a compulsory face mask. The next thing he knows, police are ordering him into a van to be taken into quarantine. A video of the incident in...

Govt invites bids for sale of BPCL

The government invited bids on Saturday for the sale of its entire 52.98 per cent stake in the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited BPCL. Expressions of interest for the strategic sale of BPCL were invited by May 2, the Department of Invest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020