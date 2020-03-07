Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hart helps Pelicans beat Heat, snap 3-game skid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 09:41 IST
Hart helps Pelicans beat Heat, snap 3-game skid

Josh Hart had a double-double and Brandon Ingram made two clutch jumpers in an otherwise poor shooting night as host New Orleans defeated Miami 110-104 on Friday night. Hart came off the bench to score 19 points and grab 12 rebounds as the Pelicans ended a three-game losing streak. Jrue Holiday led the way with 20 points and rookie Zion Williamson scored 17, his first game with fewer than 20 points in the last 14 games.

Lonzo Ball added 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists while Ingram finished with 12 points of 4-of-20 shooting. Jimmy Butler scored 28 for Miami, Duncan Robinson scored 24 on 8-of-14 3-point shooting, Goran Drajic scored 15 and Andre Iguodala had 10 for the Heat, who saw their four-game winning streak end.

Robinson broke the Heat's single-season record of 227 made 3-pointers held by Wayne Ellington, but Miami made just 9-of-33 shots from 3-point range after setting a franchise record for made 3-pointers when it went 22-for-44 in a 116-113 victory against Orlando on Wednesday. Holiday sandwiched two 3-pointers around a three-point play by Williamson as New Orleans took a 77-58 lead early in the third quarter.

Miami got within 10 on a layup by Iguodala and again later on his dunk, but Frank Jackson's 3-pointer gave the Pelicans an 89-74 lead at the end of the quarter. Robinson made three 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter as the Heat got within 93-89.

Former Pelican Solomon Hill made a 3-pointer and Derrick Jones Jr. scored to help Miami get within one before Hart answered with a 3-pointer. Robinson made another 3-pointer to get the Heat within 100-99 with 3:14 left, but Ingram's jumper and 3-pointer pushed the lead to five with 1:35 left.

Miami couldn't get it to a one-possession game after that as it made just one field goal in the last three minutes. The Pelicans scored 12 points on eight Heat turnovers as they took a 32-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Hart scored eight second-quarter points and New Orleans led by as many as 18 points before taking a 65-51 halftime lead. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

HIGHLIGHT3D flexible hyperboloid displayDual-Chip Endurance Systeme-SIMWatch VOOC Flash ChargingSleep Quality monitorChinese phone maker Oppo has forayed into the wearable market with its first smartwatch series, the Oppo Watch Series, that...

Indian Wells tennis event takes steps to combat coronavirus

Organized interaction between players and fans will be limited at the Indian Wells hardcourt tennis tournament, one of several steps event organizers are taking amid coronavirus concerns. Fans who purchased tickets directly from the tournam...

Priyanka Gandhi demands compensation for damaged crops of UP farmers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took up the cause of farmers of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and demanded compensation for them whose crops were destroyed in hailstorm and heavy rains. Sharing a video in which farmers are seen...

Coronavirus confirmed in two attendees at US pro-Israel summit

Washington, Mar 7 AFP Influential US pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC said Friday that two people who attended its annual Washington conference alongside dozens of lawmakers had tested positive for coronavirus. The American Israel Public Affair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020