Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canucks end Avalanche's road winning streak at 9

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 11:54 IST
Canucks end Avalanche's road winning streak at 9
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Avalanche)

Zack MacEwen scored twice, J.T. Miller and Antoine Roussel each had a goal and an assist, and the host Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Friday night. Tanner Pearson and Troy Stecher also scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 29 saves to help Vancouver end a four-game skid.

Gabriel Landeskog and Erik Johnson each had a goal and an assist, Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for the Avalanche. Pavel Francouz stopped 19 shots for Colorado, which had its nine-game road winning streak stopped. The Canucks jumped out to a quick lead when Stecher scored on a wrister just 1:22 into the game. It was his fifth of the season.

Miller made it 2-0 later in the first when he roofed a feed from Elias Pettersson on a two-on-one for his 27th goal of the season at 12:29. The Avalanche got one back when Johnson's snapshot beat Demko on the short side at 13:17 of the first. It was his third of the season.

The Canucks restored the two-goal lead when MacEwen beat Francouz at 2:12 of the second period. The Avalanche scored two goals in less than five minutes to tie it in the second period. Landeskog got the first one when he got a pass from MacKinnon, drifted toward the middle and beat Demko at 3:23. It was Landeskog's 20th goal of the season.

Nichushkin tied the score when he skated down the left side and beat Demko with a low shot to the far side at 8:04 of the second. It was his 13th goal of the season. Roussel gave Vancouver the lead again when he skated toward the crease and tapped in a centering pass from Adam Gaudette at 12:17 of the second. It was his seventh of the year.

Colorado pressed for the equalizer deep into the third period, and had several good chances but wasn't able to score. Then McEwen's second goal of the game and fourth of the season at 16:43 gave the Canucks a two-goal lead. Pearson added an empty-net goal at 17:24. It was his 21st of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Australia practising against slow spinners to tackle India's attack

Australia are focussing not only on the wily Poonam Yadav but preparing to take on Indias spin-heavy attack by practising against slow spinners ahead of Sundays Womens T20 World Cup final. Poonam had bamboozled Australia in the opening game...

Two apartment buildings in South Korea quarantined over virus

Two South Korean apartment buildings heavily occupied by members of a sect linked to most of the countrys coronavirus cases have been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the disease, an official said Saturday. The move...

Aurangabad tourism witnesses slump amid coronavirus scare

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the world and the recent cases detected in India, foreign tourists have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad in Maharashtra, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves. At least 31 people, including ...

Rajasthan govt to mitigate sufferings of farmers caused by hailstorm, rain: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the state government will do everything possible to mitigate the sufferings of farmers whose crops had been damaged by rain and hailstorm in the state in the past few days.It is ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020