Left Menu
Development News Edition

Magic's Clifford out of hospital, cleared to resume coaching

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 12:49 IST
Magic's Clifford out of hospital, cleared to resume coaching

Orlando coach Steve Clifford was discharged from a hospital early Saturday morning, hours after he left the court in the third quarter of the Magic's 132-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. At the time he exited, the team said Clifford was taken to a Minneapolis hospital because of an illness. But shortly before 2 a.m. ET Saturday, the club announced through a statement that Clifford was out of the hospital and "cleared to resume all coaching activities."

According to the club, Clifford underwent tests and was diagnosed with dehydration before getting discharged from the hospital. Assistant Ty Corbin ran the club for the remainder of the contest after Clifford left the game.

Clifford, 58, has dealt with health issues in the past decade. In 2013, he had two stents placed in his heart. Two seasons ago, while he was coaching the Charlotte Hornets, he missed 21 games to deal with an accumulation of severe physical complications that included chronic headaches and attributed in large part to a lifestyle that allowed for too little sleep.

Clifford has a 266-289 career NBA coaching record, including a 70-75 mark with Orlando.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Sudanese national found dead in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

A Sudanese national, Mohammed, studying at Mewar University in Chittorgarh was found dead on Friday.The body has been brought here under suspicious circumstances. We dont know the cause of death yet. We have informed the embassy about the i...

Magic's Clifford out of hospital, cleared to resume coaching

Orlando coach Steve Clifford was discharged from a hospital early Saturday morning, hours after he left the court in the third quarter of the Magics 132-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. At the time he exited, the team...

Australia practising against slow spinners to tackle India's attack

Australia are focussing not only on the wily Poonam Yadav but preparing to take on Indias spin-heavy attack by practising against slow spinners ahead of Sundays Womens T20 World Cup final. Poonam had bamboozled Australia in the opening game...

Two apartment buildings in South Korea quarantined over virus

Two South Korean apartment buildings heavily occupied by members of a sect linked to most of the countrys coronavirus cases have been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the disease, an official said Saturday. The move...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020