Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Restless India champing at the bit for T20 decider

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 13:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 12:54 IST
Cricket-Restless India champing at the bit for T20 decider

India will have the energy to burn when they take on Australia in the Women's Twenty20 World Cup decider after their semi-final against England was washed out by rain, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Saturday.

Undefeated India head into Sunday's clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after an eight-day break since their last group match against Sri Lanka. With Thursday's semi-final in Sydney abandoned without a ball bowled, the long rest period did not go down well with all the Indian players, Kaur said.

"No-one wanted to take rest, everyone was so keen, everyone was on the ground and ready to deal with the situation," Kaur told reporters at the MCG on Saturday. "We haven't been outdoors much and we didn't manage to play an important game against England.

"We were all in touch and doing indoor training, but it doesn't give you full confidence because the surface is totally different." First-time finalists India have been a revelation since kicking off their tour six weeks ago with a five-wicket loss to a local selection of 'B' players in Sydney, the first match on Australian soil for most of the Indian squad.

But they upset defending champions Australia in the tournament opener at Sydney Showgrounds and have been untroubled since, with 16-year-old sensation Shafali Verma leading from the front with batting firepower. Opener Verma has scored 161 runs to top India's batting and leads the tournament with a fierce strike-rate, also of 161.

Kaur backed the stocky, short-haired teenager to deliver again and not be overawed by the occasion. "She's very excited, she's someone who has always enjoyed playing cricket," Kaur said.

"I'm sure tomorrow again she will have a great time and she will get all the runs that we are expecting from her." Victory on Sunday would be the Indian women's greatest cricket triumph, two-and-a-half years after they lost the final of the 2017 one-day World Cup to England at a sold-out Lord's.

More than 75,000 tickets have been sold for the final and many will have been snapped up by Melbourne's big Indian community. "It's a great feeling ... We're really (feeling) positive for that," Kaur said.

"Rather than thinking about what is going to trouble us (on-field), it's only about being there, enjoying the moment and giving our best."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Redefine Luxury and Chic with Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, the only Pullman Hotel in India is the new luxury destination for entrepreneurs, corporates, leisure travellers and residents in the city. From innovative gastronomy at its eclec...

Global finance must 'align' in climate change fight, says UK minister

By Ellen Wulfhorst UNITED NATIONS, March 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The world of finance must line up behind the fight against global warming, a top British climate change official said, calling for a concerted effort to turn billions i...

Philippines' Duterte to declare public health emergency to combat coronavirus

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte plans to declare a nationwide public health emergency following confirmation of the countrys first community transmission of the disease, the presidential aide said on Saturday.Earlier in the day, the n...

coronavirus scare: Foreign tourists cancel Aurangabad tours

In view of coronavirus outbreak and confirmation of positive cases in India, many tourists from various Asian countries as well as the Europe have cancelled their scheduled tours to Aurangabad, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves, in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020