Ellyse Perry out for six months, to undergo surgery

Australia women's Ellyse Perry will be out of action for at least six months as the all-rounder is set to undergo surgery on her injured hamstring next week. Perry picked the injury during a clash against New Zealand and was ruled out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on March 3. As a result, she missed Australia's semi-final clash against South Africa on Thursday.

Australia defeated South Africa and with this victory, the hosts booked their spot in the final where they will take on India on Sunday. "The timing has been good, I still get to come tomorrow and next week I'll (have surgery). From my perspective, I've had the most incredible run, I've been very fortunate with injury for a long period of time," Cricket.com.au quoted Perry as saying.

"First and foremost tomorrow is the most important thing and what it presents for the group and for the sport. On a personal note, it's a challenge, I'm sort of looking forward to it in a roundabout way - I wish it wasn't the case, but at the same time I'm sure there's lots of things I can take from it and learn from it as well," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.