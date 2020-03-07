Cricket-Labuschagne ton in vain as South Africa sweep series

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne scored a maiden century in one-day internationals but it was in a losing cause as South Africa breezed to a six-wicket victory in Potchefstroom on Saturday and a clean sweep of the three-match series. After being sent into bat, Australia posted a below-par 254 for seven in their 50 overs, with South African-born Labuschagne hitting a run-a-ball 108 to bolster an otherwise mediocre effort from the visitors.

The home side always looked in control of their chase, JJ Smuts playing the anchor role with a career-best 84 and ably supported by other new faces Kyle Verreynne (50) and Heinrich Klaasen (68 not out) as they romped to victory with 27 balls remaining. South Africa continued its recent dominance of Australia in this format having won 11 of their last 12 ODI meetings dating back to 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.