Mary Kom advances to quarter-finals of Asian Olympic Qualifiers

The six-time world champion Mary Kom advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers after securing a commanding 5-0 victory over Tamyn Benny of New Zealand here on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 22:15 IST
Indian boxer Mary Kom (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The six-time world champion Mary Kom advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers after securing a commanding 5-0 victory over Tamyn Benny of New Zealand here on Saturday. Kom became the 11th Indian boxer to now have entered the quarter-finals at this tournament. She will now face Irish Magno of Philippines.

Earlier in the day, Indian boxer Amit Panghal secured a hard-earned 3-2 win over Mongolia's Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu to cruise into the quarter-finals of the tournament. Both Kom (51 kg) and Panghal (52 kg) are now just one win away from booking their spots in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, Gaurav Solanki (57kg) was knocked out of the tournament after he suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of top seed and world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan in the second round. Panghal expressed elation over the victory and said he played according to the strategy his coaches had chalked out.

"I played according to the strategy the coaches had chalked out. I tried to score well in the first round, which was the main aim. Glad to have got the win. I have played and beaten my next opponent twice. I would look to get a win again and get an Olympic quota for my country," Panghal said in a statement. World Championships silver medallist Panghal will next take on Southeast Asian Games champion Carlo Paalam of Philippines.

On Sunday, six Indians will be playing the quarter-final bouts. Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), Pooja Rani (75 kg), Vikas Krishan (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Sachin Kumar (81 kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg) will all be looking to win their respective bouts and seal their Tokyo tickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

