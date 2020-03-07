Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tendulkar-Sehwag roll back the years as India Legends win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 23:19 IST
Tendulkar-Sehwag roll back the years as India Legends win
Sehwag (74 not out; 11x4) played all the shots in the book, including the traditional late cut, while Tendulkar (36;7x4) executed drives, uppercuts and stepped out to spinners, something he did with majestic grace all through his illustrious career. Image Credit: Flickr

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag used to torment bowlers in their prime and they did it once again on Saturday, putting the West Indies Legends bowling attack to the sword while adding 83 runs for the first wicket during the lung-opener of the Road Safety World Series between WI Legends and India Legends. Sehwag (74 not out; 11x4) played all the shots in the book, including the traditional late cut, while Tendulkar (36;7x4) executed drives, uppercuts and stepped out to spinners, something he did with majestic grace all through his illustrious career.

Tendulkar hammered Suleiman Benn for three successive fours amid the familiar 'Sachin-Sachin' chants from the Mumbai crowd. And as was the case earlier, the legend's dismissal brought about 'pin drop' silence in the stadium.

After Mohammed Kaif (14) and Manpreet Gony (0) fell, Sehwag, in the company of Yuvraj Singh (10 not out), chased the 151-run target as the hosts won by 7 wickets. Earlier, India Legends restricted WI Legends to 150/8 with pacers Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and spinner Pragyan Ojha grabbing two wickets.

Opener Shivnarine Chanderpaul made 61 (6x4; 2x6). Brian Lara (17; 4x4), in his brief stay at the crease, showed the crowd why he is considered among the finest to have ever wielded the willow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

On the trail: Sanders goes on attack, Biden warns against 'bloodbath' fight as next contests loom

U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will campaign in the Midwest on Saturday, as the two prepare for a showdown in Michigan, Missouri and four other nominating contests next week. Sanders, 78, who until rece...

Drive to check availability, black marketing of masks in Chandigarh

A drive has been initiated by Chandigarh administration to keep a check on the availability and black marketing of N95 and similar masks, amid shortage due to the coronavirus scare in the country. A team comprising of SDMs and officials fro...

This Holi lets make colours with turmeric, henna and chandan

The floating aroma of spring flowers whirls in the air when the festival of colours lies just around the corner. But before you go on a shopping spree for colours and spray guns to play Holi with your loved ones, a word of caution from expe...

Italy coronavirus toll passes 200, cases near 6,000

Italys death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 36 to 233 on Saturday while the number of infections shot up by a single-day record of 1,247 to hit 5,883Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the third-most...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020