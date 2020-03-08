Left Menu
Spring training roundup: Sano homers in front of native Dominicans

  Reuters
  Updated: 08-03-2020 05:05 IST
  Created: 08-03-2020 05:05 IST
Miguel Sano smacked a two-run homer in his home country as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Saturday at Santo Domingo in the first spring training game played in the Dominican Republic in 20 years. Sano lined a two-run shot over the fence in left center in the third inning off Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris with fellow Dominican Nelson Cruz on base in front of an exuberant crowd at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal. Sano also had an RBI single in the fifth inning while Cruz went 2 for 3.

"It was a special moment that I hope to have again in the country," Sano told reporters of his homer. "It's something that's priceless, without comparison." Detroit's Jorge Bonifacio, who hails from Santo Domingo, homered in the third inning and had two RBIs.

This was the first spring training game played in the Dominican Republic since the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros played in the same stadium in 2000. Phillies 10, Red Sox (ss) 2

J.T. Realmuto lined a two-run double during a five-run second inning as Philadelphia rolled past visiting Boston at Clearwater, Fla. Kevin Pillar had a two-run double for the Red Sox. Cardinals 5, Astros 1

Kolten Wong stroked a two-run double during a three-run fourth inning as St. Louis knocked off the visiting Astros at Jupiter, Fla. Houston's lone run scored on a wild pitch. Rays (ss) 1, Orioles 0

Jose Martinez's sharp line-drive single in the fourth inning plated the lone run as Tampa Bay beat visiting Baltimore at Port Charlotte, Fla. The Orioles had four hits, all singles, while going hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position. Yankees 7, Pirates 4

Brandon Lockridge hit a go-ahead, three-run triple during a six-run eighth inning as New York defeated host Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. John Ryan Murphy hit a two-run homer, his third of the spring, for the Pirates. Red Sox (ss) 5, Blue Jays 2

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi struck out four and gave up one hit in three scoreless innings to help host Boston beat Toronto at Fort Myers, Fla. Travis Shaw homered for the Blue Jays. Nationals (ss) 5, Mets 0

Ryan Zimmerman stroked a two-run single and Emilio Bonifacio homered as Washington defeated host New York at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Mets left-hander Steven Matz struck out three in three perfect innings. Marlins 2, Nationals (ss) 2

Howie Kendrick had a pair of RBI singles to help Washington tie visiting Miami at West Palm Beach, Fla. Jesus Aguilar delivered a two-run single for the Marlins. Rays (ss) 1, Braves 1

Cristian Pache tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Yangervis Solarte with one out in the bottom of the ninth as Atlanta played to a draw against Tampa Bay. Wander Franco had an RBI single in the seventh for the Rays. --Field Level Media

