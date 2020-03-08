Left Menu
Tierney's quick OT goal sends Senators past Sharks

  Updated: 08-03-2020 08:40 IST
Chris Tierney scored 35 seconds into overtime as the visiting Ottawa Senators skated to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Anthony Duclair breezed up the right wing before feeding Tierney, who beat Aaron Dell under the crossbar for his 11th goal of the season. Tierney's game-winning goal allowed him to make amends for losing control of the puck on a penalty shot in the second period.

Nick Paul also scored, Duclair notched two assists and Craig Anderson finished with 31 saves for the Senators, who improved to 4-1-0 in their last five contests. Ottawa also snapped a six-game road winless skid (0-4-2) by winning the opener of a five-game trek. Evander Kane scored a power-play goal and Dell turned aside 36 shots for the Sharks, who have dropped seven of their last 10 games (3-6-1).

Duclair caught three Sharks below the goal line before sending a sharp centering feed to Paul, who made no mistake to open the scoring at 10:33 of the first period. The goal was the ninth of the season for Paul, who erupted for two goals and an assist in Ottawa's 5-2 victory over San Jose on Oct. 27. San Jose forged a tie with 11 seconds remaining in the first period, courtesy of Kane's team-leading 25th goal of the season and 13th on the power play.

Defenseman Brent Burns wired a shot from the point that Kane deflected in front of the net. The puck caromed off Anderson's right shoulder, but Kane batted it out of the air and into the net. San Jose defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov, who was making his NHL debut, lost control of the puck to set up a breakaway by Scott Sabourin late in the second period. Dell, however, thwarted the chance to keep the game tied at 1.

The Sharks fell to 3-1-1 on their six-game homestand, which concludes against Colorado on Sunday night. --Field Level Media

