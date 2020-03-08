Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-U.S. women's veterans praise new era of Andonovski

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 10:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 10:18 IST
Soccer-U.S. women's veterans praise new era of Andonovski

Little more than four months on the job, U.S. women's soccer head coach Vlatko Andonovski is earning high praise from team veterans, as the squad looks to build off the momentum of its fourth World Cup win and shake off the demons of an early exit at Rio 2016.

Andonovski, who took over in late October from longtime coach Jill Ellis, has made a smooth transition into the head coaching role, players said on Saturday, a day ahead of their SheBelieves Cup game against Spain. The 43-year-old Macedonian-American set up a veteran-heavy Olympic qualifying roster in January, leveraging the talent pool's experience on the road to Tokyo 2020.

"He's done a fantastic job," said defender Kelley O'Hara, who has competed in three World Cups with the team. "I think you can kind of see it in the way that we're playing." Forward Carli Lloyd, who featured in four World Cups and called her 2017 injury and subsequent demotion to the bench "rock bottom" for her career, said she has seen a dramatic reversal in trajectory under Andonovski.

"There's no judgment towards my age, at the end of the day. If I'm performing and I'm doing well in practice and games then essentially under him, you're going to be rewarded," said Lloyd, 37. "We're really starting to gel and you're starting to see this new product of football out on the field. "I think, scary thing is, we're only going to get better."

Bumps in the road are inevitable, however, as the former coach of the NWSL's OL Reign - formerly known as Reign FC - will be faced with the unenviable task of cutting the existing 20-person qualifying roster to 18 for the Tokyo Olympics. But Julie Ertz, a two-time World Cup champion and the reigning U.S. Female Soccer Player of the Year, said fighting for playing time and a ticket to the Games had not thrown the team, which claimed back-to-back World Cup wins under Ellis.

"This team is always really competitive, everyone's fighting for a spot all the time," said Ertz. "Of course it's competitive, but at the end of the day it's for the team." Unsurprisingly, it was a sentiment shared by Andonovski himself.

"I love that fact that nobody feels locked on this roster," he told reporters. "It's a competition and they embrace it." The United States, which defeated England 2-0 in their first match of the SheBelieves Cup, face Spain on Sunday at 5:00 pm ET.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

'Even men now cheer me on': Kabul women sell burgers in solar-powered foodcarts

On a sunny weekend in Kabul, 30-year-old Maryam Mohammdi drives a solar-powered rickshaw around a city suburb, selling burgers to hungry customers as part of a business that is employing dozens of women in a traditionally male-dominated pro...

ICC launches campaign to promote women's game

The International Cricket Council ICC on Sunday launched 100 per cent cricket, a 12-month campaign dedicated towards the promotion of womens cricket. The campaign has been launched on International Womens Day ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup ...

Koskinen, Oilers withstand Blue Jackets' barrage

Mikko Koskinen faced 46 shots and allowed only a single goal in the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 home-ice win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Alex Chiasson, Caleb Jones, Connor McDavid and Riley Sheahan each scored once for the Oilers, w...

Italy announces virus quarantine affecting 16 million people

Italys prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine early Sunday, restricting the movements of about a quarter of the countrys population in a bid to limit contagions at the epicenter of Europes outbreak. Shortly after midnigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020