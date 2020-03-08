Koskinen, Oilers withstand Blue Jackets' barrage

Mikko Koskinen faced 46 shots and allowed only a single goal in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-1 home-ice win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Alex Chiasson, Caleb Jones, Connor McDavid, and Riley Sheahan each scored once for the Oilers, who are 6-0 in their last six Saturday games. Chiasson added an assist for a two-point night.

Gustav Nyquist got the lone goal for the Blue Jackets, who peppered Edmonton through three periods, outshooting the Oilers 46-24, including 21-7 in the first period alone. Columbus has lost seven straight road games (0-3-4). Chiasson got his goal at the 3:08 mark of the first. James Neal pushed a lead pass up the middle to Jujhar Khaira, who bounced it off the boards just inside the Blue Jackets' blue line. Chiasson picked up the puck and lobbed a lazy wrister, fooling Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo on his glove side.

Despite solid opportunities for Zach Werenski and Emil Bemstrom in the third, the Blue Jackets still couldn't put the puck in the net, and then they let the game getaway. The Oilers scored twice in 56 seconds, starting with Jones' insurance goal at 15:29, as he followed up a nifty passing sequence with a big shot from the point. Then McDavid got his 33rd of the season. Left open in the slot, he converted a wobbly pass from Zack Kassian, and the puck dribbled just past Korpisalo.

The Blue Jackets finally got on the board with 59 seconds left. Werenski picked the puck off Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and fed it up to Nyquist. Nyquist skated in alone and took a shot that Koskinen blocked but scooped up his own rebound and fired it high over the goalie. Sheahan added the empty-netter with 30 seconds left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.