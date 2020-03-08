Left Menu
Development News Edition

Koskinen, Oilers withstand Blue Jackets' barrage

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 12:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 11:43 IST
Koskinen, Oilers withstand Blue Jackets' barrage
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BlueJacketsNHL)

Mikko Koskinen faced 46 shots and allowed only a single goal in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-1 home-ice win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Alex Chiasson, Caleb Jones, Connor McDavid, and Riley Sheahan each scored once for the Oilers, who are 6-0 in their last six Saturday games. Chiasson added an assist for a two-point night.

Gustav Nyquist got the lone goal for the Blue Jackets, who peppered Edmonton through three periods, outshooting the Oilers 46-24, including 21-7 in the first period alone. Columbus has lost seven straight road games (0-3-4). Chiasson got his goal at the 3:08 mark of the first. James Neal pushed a lead pass up the middle to Jujhar Khaira, who bounced it off the boards just inside the Blue Jackets' blue line. Chiasson picked up the puck and lobbed a lazy wrister, fooling Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo on his glove side.

Despite solid opportunities for Zach Werenski and Emil Bemstrom in the third, the Blue Jackets still couldn't put the puck in the net, and then they let the game getaway. The Oilers scored twice in 56 seconds, starting with Jones' insurance goal at 15:29, as he followed up a nifty passing sequence with a big shot from the point. Then McDavid got his 33rd of the season. Left open in the slot, he converted a wobbly pass from Zack Kassian, and the puck dribbled just past Korpisalo.

The Blue Jackets finally got on the board with 59 seconds left. Werenski picked the puck off Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and fed it up to Nyquist. Nyquist skated in alone and took a shot that Koskinen blocked but scooped up his own rebound and fired it high over the goalie. Sheahan added the empty-netter with 30 seconds left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Police to raise all-woman battalion of SRPF

The Maharashtra government has decided to raise an all-woman battalion of the State Reserve Police Force SRPF in Nagpur district with an aim to promote gender equality. This would help the force to address issues pertaining to violence agai...

On SC directive, NEERI team collects water samples from Yamuna river in Mathura

Officials of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute NEERI collected water samples from Yamuna river here on directions from the Supreme Court regarding overflowing drains in the Taj Trapezium Zone, an activist said. TTZ i...

Moldova reports first coronavirus case

Moldova has reported its first confirmed coronavirus case, the Moldovan health ministry said late on Saturday. The 48-year-old woman was hospitalized on Saturday after she arrived from Italy, the ministry said in a statement.The person was ...

UN mission in Afghanistan calls for inclusion of women in peace talks

Kabul Afghanistan, Mar 8 XinhuaANI The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan UNAMA has called for the inclusion of women in the peace talks with the Taliban, the mission said here on Sunday on the occasion of the International Womens Day. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020