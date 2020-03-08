Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devils roll past Rangers with 4-goal 2nd period

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 12:58 IST
Devils roll past Rangers with 4-goal 2nd period
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NJDevils)

Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac scored two goals apiece as the visiting New Jersey Devils got four goals in the second period and beat the New York Rangers, 6-4, on Saturday night. Palmieri scored New Jersey's first goal and the first of two Devils goals in a span of 52 seconds early in the second. Fredrik Claesson scored after Palmieri's second goal while Zajac and John Hayden scored in a span of 25 seconds late in the second.

Zajac added an empty-netter in the final minute of the game. New Jersey posted its second straight win and improved to 6-1-2 in its last nine games. The Devils also sent the Rangers to their fourth loss in five games.

New York trails the Columbus Blue Jackets by three points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Columbus is tied in points with the New York Islanders but has three fewer wins in two more games played. Mackenzie Blackwood made 31 saves and improved to 8-1-2 in his last 11 starts since allowing six goals to the Rangers on Jan. 9.

Filip Chytil and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period for the Rangers while Greg McKegg and Tony DeAngelo tallied in the third. Rookie Igor Shesterkin allowed five goals on 23 shots in his first action in two weeks after recovering from a fractured rib sustained in a car accident in Brooklyn on Feb. 23. He was replaced after 40 minutes by Henrik Lundqvist, who made five saves.

There were three goals in a span of 1:44 in the opening period as the Rangers took a 2-1 lead. Chytil made it 1-0 with a one-timer 5:34 into the game, Palmieri tied it 48 seconds later by beating Shesterkin from a sharp angle and Zibanejad scored his 39th goal 7:18 into the game with a slap shot from the middle of the slot.

Palmieri tied it by putting a rebound into the net 44 seconds into the second and Claesson made it 3-2 by finishing off an odd-man rush for his first goal since Dec. 8, 2018. Zajac redirected a cross-ice pass from Nico Hischier during a power play with 3:41 remaining in the second and Hayden scored on a deflection after the puck hit him in the leg. McKegg cut to it 5-3 with 6:18 left in the third when the puck deflected off his leg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

With 'Roar' and 'Firework', Katy Perry lights up Women's T20 World Cup final

It was raining fireworks as singer Katy Perry rocked the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG with her powerful performance ahead of the final of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup here on Sunday. Celebrating International Womens Day, the 35-year-old sin...

Women's Day: Some women activists call PM's gesture amazing, others say it's attention seeking move

Some women activists saw Prime Minister Narendra Modis decision to hand over his social media accounts to women as an amazing initiative to honour real and not reel women, while others called it an attention seeking move aimed to divert att...

NIV scientists working 'round-the-clock' to ensure smooth coronavirus testing across country

Armed with special protective gear -- including safety gowns, spectacles, N-95 masks and gloves -- scientists at the National Institute of Virology NIV here are working round-the-clock to ensure smooth testing of samples for the deadly coro...

Maharashtra Police to raise all-woman battalion of SRPF

The Maharashtra government has decided to raise an all-woman battalion of the State Reserve Police Force SRPF in Nagpur district with an aim to promote gender equality. This would help the force to address issues pertaining to violence agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020