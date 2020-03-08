Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Svitolina and Bouzkova to clash; Hatton survives carnage for two-shot lead and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Hellebuyck, Jets blank Golden Knights

Connor Hellebuyck worked his league-leading sixth shutout, Kyle Connor netted his team-high 36th tally in Winnipeg's three-goal first period and the Jets beat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Friday. Hellebuyck stopped all 29 shots in his fourth straight start (3-1-0), authoring his 20th career shutout and moving to 17-11-3 at home.

Cycling: Members of teams in Abu Dhabi hotel leave quarantine sooner than expected

Members of the cycling teams confined to a luxury Abu Dhabi hotel due to coronavirus concerns have left quarantine on Sunday, they said, a week before an initial date set by the Gulf state's health authorities. Members of the French teams Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ as well as Russian outfit Gazprom -- including 18 riders -- had been confined to the fourth floor of the W Abu Dhabi Hotel since Feb. 27. Last week, they were instructed to remain in quarantine until March 14.

Factbox: Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirus: OLYMPICS Ice hockey: Women's world championship canceled over coronavirus outbreak

The women's world ice hockey championship set for this month in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia, has been canceled over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Saturday. "Due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the IIHF Council has agreed today to cancel the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship, following a recommendation by public health experts," the IIHF said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Tennis: Defender Andreescu will miss Indian Wells due to knee injury

World number four Bianca Andreescu will not defend her Indian Wells title due to a lingering knee injury, the Canadian said on Saturday. The reigning U.S. Open champion injured her left knee injury at the WTA Finals last October and has not played since.

Golf: Hatton survives carnage for two-shot lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tyrrell Hatton survived brutal conditions to eke out a two-stroke lead over former champions Rory McIlroy and Marc Leishman in the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Saturday. On a day when a proverbial U.S. Open broke out and Brooks Koepka shot the highest score of his PGA Tour career, Hatton managed an excellent one-over-par 73 at Bay Hill in Orlando.

Soccer: Judge rules Ronaldinho must remain in Paraguayan jail

Former Brazilian international Ronaldinho Gaucho was ordered to remain in jail in Paraguay on Saturday after a judge ruled him a flight risk. The ex-Barcelona forward was arrested on Friday for attempting to enter Paraguay with a false passport two days earlier and spent Friday night in a police cell along with his brother and business manager Roberto Assis.

U.S. women's veterans praise new era of Andonovski

Little more than four months on the job, U.S. women's soccer head coach Vlatko Andonovski is earning high praise from team veterans, as the squad looks to build off the momentum of its fourth World Cup win and shake off the demons of an early exit at Rio 2016. Andonovski, who took over in late October from longtime coach Jill Ellis, has made a smooth transition into the head coaching role, players said on Saturday, a day ahead of their SheBelieves Cup game against Spain.

Svitolina and Bouzkova to clash in Monterrey final

Top seed Elina Svitolina steamrolled her way into final of the Monterrey Open when she routed Arantxa Rus 6-0 6-1 in an evening semi-final in Mexico on Saturday. Ukrainian Svitolina, who has not dropped a set in her four matches, will try to keep her record intact when she meets Czech ninth seed Marie Bouzkova in Sunday's decider.

Spring training roundup: Sano homers in front of native Dominicans

Miguel Sano smacked a two-run homer in his home country as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Saturday at Santo Domingo in the first spring training game played in the Dominican Republic in 20 years. Sano lined a two-run shot over the fence in left-center in the third inning off Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris with fellow Dominican Nelson Cruz on base in front of an exuberant crowd at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal. Sano also had an RBI single in the fifth inning while Cruz went 2 for 3.

