Cricket-Australia set India 185 for victory in Women's T20 World Cup

Opening batswomen Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored glittering half-centuries as defending champions Australia set India an imposing 185 runs for victory in the Women's Twenty20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Healy blasted a 39-ball 75 and took India's bowlers apart with five sixes, including three in succession against hapless medium pacer Shikha Pandey, as Australia's openers put on a 115-run stand in the innings of 184 for four.

Mooney finished with an unbeaten 78 from 54 balls, the highest innings in a Women's World T20 final. First-time finalists India sabotaged themselves repeatedly with dreadful fielding, with 16-year-old Shafali Verma dropping Healy at cover on nine runs and Rajeshwari Gayakwad putting down a caught and bowled chance that would have dismissed Mooney for eight.

India fought back with three quick wickets late in the innings but they face a big task to haul in the hosts and claim their first major global trophy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.