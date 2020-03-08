Left Menu
Women's T20 WC final: Healy, Mooney power Australia to 184/4 against India

Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy played knocks of 78 and 75 respectively as Australia set a target of 185 runs in front of India in the ongoing finals of the Women's T20 World Cup.

  ANI
  • |
  Melbourne
  • |
  08-03-2020
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 14:07 IST
Australia's Beth Mooney in action against India (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy played knocks of 78 and 75 respectively as Australia set a target of 185 runs in front of India in the ongoing finals of the Women's T20 World Cup. Opting to bat first, Australia got off to a flier as openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored 91 runs in the first ten overs of the match.

The duo went on to stitch a partnership of 115 runs, and it saw Healy breaking the record for registering the fastest fifty in the history of ICC event finals. Healy (75) was finally sent back to the pavilion in the 12th over as she was sent back to the pavilion by Radha Yadav. Skipper Meg Lanning then joined Mooney in the middle and both batters did not let momentum slide for Australia. The duo registered 39 runs together, but in trying to score boundaries, Lanning (16) and Ashleigh Gardner (0) perished in the 17th over, reducing Australia to 156/3.

In the final two overs, Mooney managed to register boundaries to take Australia's score past the 180-run mark in the allotted twenty overs. For Australia, Mooney and Nicola Carey remained unbeaten on 78 and 5 respectively. For India, Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets. (ANI)

