Ind-Aus final witnesses highest attendance for women's cricket match globally

International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup final between India and Australia witnessed the highest attendance for women's cricket globally here on Sunday.

Australia women's cricket team in action against India (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup final between India and Australia witnessed the highest attendance for women's cricket globally here on Sunday. 86,174 people attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The final also witnessed the highest attendance for a women's sporting event in Australia.

In the final, Australia displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win its fifth Women's T20 World Cup title. Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018. Chasing 185, India got off to the worst start possible as Shafali Verma (2) was sent back to the pavilion by Megan Schutt on the third ball of the innings. The final nail in the coffin for India came in the sixth over of the innings as Harmanpreet (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Jess Jonassen, reducing the team to 30/4.

Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma tried to retrieve the innings as the duo put on 28 runs, but their vigil ended in the 12th over as Krishnamurthy (19) was dismissed by Delissa Kimmince. Taniya did not come out to bat due to concussion and Richa Ghosh came in place of her as concussion substitute. In the end, Australia did not give away many loose balls, and the hosts went away with a win by 85 runs to win their fifth T20 World Cup title.

Earlier, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy played knocks of 78 and 75 respectively to take Australia's score to 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

