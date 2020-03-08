Left Menu
Complete performance on the biggest stage amazing: Lanning after Australia lifts Women's T20 WC

After Australia lifted their fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title, skipper Meg Lanning said delivering a 'complete performance on the biggest stage is amazing'.

  ANI
  Melbourne
  Updated: 08-03-2020 22:10 IST
Australia woman's Meg Lanning (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After Australia lifted their fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title, skipper Meg Lanning said delivering a 'complete performance on the biggest stage is amazing'. "(I feel) just pride. This tournament was always going to be massive, we had our ups and downs throughout, everything was thrown at us," Cricket.com.au quoted Lanning as saying.

"To be able to come through and put on the complete performance on the biggest stage is amazing and testament to the group to be able to deliver that," she added. Australia displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

After opting to bat first in the decider, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy played knocks of 78 and 75 runs respectively to take Australia's score to 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs. During India's chase, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen picked four and three wickets respectively to bundle out India on 99 runs.

In the group stage match against New Zealand, Australia had secured a close four-run victory to cruise into the semi-finals of the tournament. Then there was a serious threat of rain in Sydney in the semi-final. If the semi-final had washed out, their opponents South Africa would have had qualified for the final as they topped Group B. However, the match took place and Australia won the game.

Recalling the tournament, Lanning said the New Zealand match and the semi-final were the two moments that made her nervous. "That New Zealand game and the semi-finals, that was the most nervous and sick I've felt playing a game of cricket ever. To get through that and then coming into today, everyone was a little bit on edge, but it just happened. It was perfect right from the first ball really," she said.

"The group, the first couple of games perhaps, we didn't have that sense of calmness that we would have liked, but that's the way it goes. We were able to bounce back, and to be able to change that throughout the tournament, which is a real credit throughout the group," Lanning added. (ANI)

