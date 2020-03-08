Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shafali will learn and perform better, says cricketer's mother after India lose Women's T20 World Cup

After India suffered a defeat at the hands of Australia in Women's T20 World Cup, Indian cricketer Shafali Verma's mother Praveen Bala on Sunday said that the 16-year-old would put in more efforts and perform better.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rohtak (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 22:25 IST
Shafali will learn and perform better, says cricketer's mother after India lose Women's T20 World Cup
Shafali Verma's mother Parveen Bala . Image Credit: ANI

After India suffered a defeat at the hands of Australia in Women's T20 World Cup, Indian cricketer Shafali Verma's mother Praveen Bala on Sunday said that the 16-year-old would put in more efforts and perform better. Shafali had a good run with the bat and managed to score 163 runs in the tournament.

"I was hopeful that Shafali will play a long innings but today it could not happen. It is just a beginning for her and in the future, she will try to put more effort to well do in her career," Bala told reporters here. On International Women's Day, Australia women displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win their fifth title here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Director of coaching Haryana Cricket Association, Ashwini Kumar said that the Indian side did not perform well in final but reaching finals is a great achievement that will motivate young girls to take up cricket. "We did not field and there were lapses from our side well during Australia's innings and the Indian team did not bat well at the start. Our bowlers did not attack that much and we lost early wickets, these were the main drawbacks. In women's cricket, we have reached this stage after learning from our losses. Indian side reached finals this is a great achievement and this performance will motivate young girls to play cricket," Kumar said.

Kumar said that if Shafali continues to do well in her career then she can do what Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar did in men's cricket. "Shafali Verma has played the final of the World Cup at the age of 16 this will boost her performance. It is just the beginning for her and if she continues to play well she can be compared to Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar," he added.

After opting to bat first in the decider, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy played knocks of 78 and 75 runs respectively to take Australia's score to 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs. During India's chase, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen picked four and three wickets respectively to bundle out India on 99 runs. Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Also, the final of the tournament between India and Australia witnessed the highest attendance for a women's cricket match globally. 86,174 people attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at MCG. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

Japan's 7-Eleven worker infected with coronavirus, another case likely caused meningitis

Health News Roundup: What you need to know about coronavirus; Italy poised to lock down Lombardy and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Italy has second-most virus deaths, infections after China

Italy on Sunday recorded the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in deaths and overtaking South Korea on infections. The number of fatalities nearly tripled, rising from 133 to 366 Sunday, according t...

Israel may broaden entry restriction due to coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel might broaden its entry restrictions to include visitors from all countries.Israel already requires travellers arriving from 15 countries, in Europe and Asia, to go into home quarantin...

Kidnapped man rescued from militants in Assam's Hailakandi

A man kidnapped by a breakaway armed group of suspected Bru Revolutiory Army Union BRAU was rescued and seven militants arrested on Sunday from the remote Bagcherra-Riflemara area in Assams Hailakandi district, a police official said. Raju ...

U.S. ride-hailing and food delivery companies to compensate drivers affected by coronavirus

U.S. ride-hailing and food delivery companies including DoorDash Inc and Instacart are in discussions to compensate drivers and delivery personnel affected by the novel coronavirus. DoorDash and Instacart are exploring options, the firms sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020