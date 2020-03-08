Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chelsea thrash Everton 4-0 in Premier League

Chelsea on Sunday thrashed Everton 4-0 in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 22:29 IST
Chelsea thrash Everton 4-0 in Premier League
Chelsea thrash Everton 4-0 in Premier League.. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea on Sunday thrashed Everton 4-0 in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge. Mason Mouth netted in the 14th minute of the game as Chelsea drew the first blood at their home turf.

In the 21st minute, Pedro doubled host's lead over Everton as he scored a well-worked goal. The Blues continued to dominate the game and enjoyed most of the possession in the game. The side went to interval with a lead of 2-0. With the start of second half, Frank Lampard's side looked aggressive and their effort paid off as Willian finished the ball in the bottom-left corner in the 51st minute of the game. Three minutes later, Olivier Giroud scored a classic as Chelsea took its lead over visitors to 4-0.

In the final minutes of the game, the hosts tried to increase their lead but no more goals were scored in the game, ending the match at a scoreline of 4-0. With this win, Chelsea continues to remain at the fourth spot with 48 points. The side will next lock horns with Aston Villa on March 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

Japan's 7-Eleven worker infected with coronavirus, another case likely caused meningitis

Health News Roundup: What you need to know about coronavirus; Italy poised to lock down Lombardy and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Italy has second-most virus deaths, infections after China

Italy on Sunday recorded the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in deaths and overtaking South Korea on infections. The number of fatalities nearly tripled, rising from 133 to 366 Sunday, according t...

Israel may broaden entry restriction due to coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel might broaden its entry restrictions to include visitors from all countries.Israel already requires travellers arriving from 15 countries, in Europe and Asia, to go into home quarantin...

Kidnapped man rescued from militants in Assam's Hailakandi

A man kidnapped by a breakaway armed group of suspected Bru Revolutiory Army Union BRAU was rescued and seven militants arrested on Sunday from the remote Bagcherra-Riflemara area in Assams Hailakandi district, a police official said. Raju ...

U.S. ride-hailing and food delivery companies to compensate drivers affected by coronavirus

U.S. ride-hailing and food delivery companies including DoorDash Inc and Instacart are in discussions to compensate drivers and delivery personnel affected by the novel coronavirus. DoorDash and Instacart are exploring options, the firms sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020