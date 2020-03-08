Left Menu
Development News Edition

Loss against England at 2017 Women's ODI World Cup was more disappointing: Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday said that loss against England at the final of 2017 Women's ODI World Cup at Lord's -- that India had lost by just 9 runs -- was more disappointing than today's defeat in Women T20 World Cup final.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 23:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 23:58 IST
Loss against England at 2017 Women's ODI World Cup was more disappointing: Harmanpreet Kaur
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Image Credit: ANI

Indian women cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday said that loss against England at the final of 2017 Women's ODI World Cup at Lord's -- that India had lost by just 9 runs -- was more disappointing than today's defeat in Women T20 World Cup final. "The 2017 loss was more disappointing because that was so close but today what we were expecting ourselves, we did not play that cricket. But as our team is quite young and we did really well in the league games. In the last T20 World Cup we reached semi-finals and this year we made it to the final. I think if we keep working and improving, then in the future we can win," Harmanpreet told post-match press conference.

On International Women's Day, Australia women displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win their fifth title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Indian team displayed poor fielding skills and drops crucial catches of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney.

Harmanpreet said that team dropped catches of Healy and Mooney which proved to be crucial as they went on to score big innings. "When you lose half chances and then it's hard for a bowlers to get that confidence back and then easy for batters because then they get chance and then they are batting freely, they don't have any pressure but I don't think we were fielding under any pressure but unfortunately we were not able to create those chances because that was very crucial because They both were in great form and you cannot drop their catches," she said

Halley played an innings of 75 runs off 39 balls while Mooney remained unbeaten on 78 runs. Harmanpreet said that Halley and Mooney played aggressive cricket and credit should be given to them.

"When you give chances to batter who is in the great form then its really difficult for bowlers to come back and we were trying our best but we should get credit to them because they played great cricket today," Harmanpreet said that Indian women cricketers need more domestic tournaments to develop an atmosphere of competitive cricket in the country.

" We do need a domestic tournament where you can play high-quality cricket because there is a huge gap between domestic cricket and international cricket. Only one or two players like Shafali and Richa can directly come to international and play, not all players can do the same. If we want to build a strong team for the upcoming high-quality matches then we need a tournament where good quality of cricket is played," she added. After opting to bat first in the decider, Australia posted a target of 184 runs in the allotted twenty overs.

During India's chase, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen picked four and three wickets respectively to bundle out India on 99 runs. Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Also, the final of the tournament between India and Australia witnessed the highest attendance for a women's cricket match globally. 86,174 people attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at MCG. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

Japan's 7-Eleven worker infected with coronavirus, another case likely caused meningitis

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt reports first coronavirus fatality as German tourist dies

Egypt reported its first fatality from coronavirus on Sunday, with the health ministry saying a 60-year-old German tourist, who had arrived in the country seven days ago and was taken to hospital in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, had died....

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Serie A ignores sports minister's request to call off games

Italys Serie A league was criticised by the countrys sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Sunday for being irresponsible after ignoring his request to call off the days matches and suspend the competition over the coronavirus outbreak. Tod...

Israel may broaden entry restriction due to coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel might broaden its entry restrictions to include visitors from all countries.Israel already requires travellers arriving from more than a dozen countries and territories in Europe and A...

Brazil, U.S. sign agreement to develop defense technology

Brazilian and U.S. governments signed on Sunday an agreement for development of defense projects that may give the South American country access to financing. The agreement allows partnerships in development of defense technology by private...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020