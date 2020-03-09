Left Menu
Holiday scores 37 as Pelicans avenge Timberwolves

  Updated: 09-03-2020 03:52 IST
  Created: 09-03-2020 03:52 IST
Jrue Holiday had a season-high 37 points as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-107 on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Holiday added nine rebounds and eight assists, Zion Williamson scored 23 points while Brandon Ingram had 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Lonzo Ball also scored 18 points with eight assists and Nicolo Melli had 11.

The Pelicans turned the tables on the Timberwolves five days after a 139-134 home loss to them five days earlier. New Orleans was beginning a four-game road trip that also features games against the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers as it tries to stay alive in the playoff race.

Malik Beasley scored 21, D'Angelo Russell had 19, James Johnson had 15, Josh Okogie had 12, Jake Layman 11 as Naz Reid and Jarrett Culver notched 10 each. Holiday made consecutive 3-pointers and added another basket as New Orleans extended its eight-point halftime lead to 15 midway through the third quarter.

Ball had a basket and two assists as the Pelicans increased the lead to 20 before Minnesota scored the final six points, leaving New Orleans with a 98-84 lead at the end of the period. The Wolves got within 11 early in the fourth quarter, but Holiday had seven points and an assist as the Pelicans took control with a 110-91 lead.

The score was tied at 12 when Ball launched a lob pass from the backcourt that Williamson caught at the rim for a dunk. That started a 22-5 Pelicans run for a 34-17 lead. The Wolves went on a 12-2 run to finish the quarter, leaving New Orleans with a 36-29 lead at the end of the period.

Minnesota maintained its momentum to start the second quarter, pulling even at 48 when Beasley made a 3-pointer midway through the period. Holiday broke the tie with a 3-pointer and had 11 points and two assists down the stretch as the Pelicans took a 71-63 halftime lead.

But Holiday, Ball and Ingram all finished the half with three fouls and the Timberwolves took advantage by making 21 of 24 free throws. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

