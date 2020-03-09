Trail Blazers' McCollum, Kings' Len fined for shoving match
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum and Sacramento Kings big man Alex Len were fined for their roles in a shoving match during Saturday night's game in Portland, the NBA announced Sunday. McCollum was fined $20,000 and Len $15,000 for the incident that occurred with 8:50 left in the third quarter, according to Kiki VanDeWeghe, the league's executive vice president of basketball operations.
Len was attempting to set a screen and McCollum attempted to fight his way through it. McCollum then shoved Len, who returned with a shove of his own, leading to players on the court and coaches attempting to restore order and hold McCollum back. The league said McCollum's fine was for "attempting to escalate the altercation" in addition to the shove.
Sacramento won the game 123-111 to snap a string of 12 straight losses in Portland. --Field Level Media
