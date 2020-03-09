Left Menu
Development News Edition

Start full-fledged women's IPL from next year to tap talent: Gavaskar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 12:23 IST
Start full-fledged women's IPL from next year to tap talent: Gavaskar

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels that time is appropriate to set the ball rolling for a full-fledged Women's Indian Premier League to unearth more talented players after the national team was outplayed in the T20 World Cup final by defending champions Australia. First-time finalists India were beaten by 85 runs but the unbeaten run before that is an indicator that things are moving in the right direction, said Gavaskar.

"To Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI, I would like to say, maybe next year, look at having a women's IPL because that will unearth a lot more talent. There is already a lot of talent which we see and that will come to the fore with this performance of this Indian team throughout this tournament," he told 'India Today'. Gavaskar said a WIPL should be on cards even if there's isn't enough Indian talent to have an eight-team IPL.

"Even if there are not 8 teams, a women's IPL will make a lot of sense. There will be a lot more exposure for women. A lot more talent, which is there but we don't know at the moment will come to the fore. And then, as the years go by, Indian women's team will start winning a lot more trophies." The former India captain is happy with how the BCCI is managing women's cricket. "....they are already doing a lot and which is the reason why this Indian women's team has progressed so much. They went to Australia almost a month before the tournament started, and played a three-match T20I series (tri-series) against the Australians," he said. "They did well over there. They were very well acclimated to the conditions and the pitches in Australia. So you have got to give credit to the BCCI for having done that," he added. Gavaskar cited the exmples of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, who gained from playing the women's Big Bash League.

"The Australian cricket board has backed the Australian women's team for a long, long time. The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) has given plenty of opportunities to players, even our players," he said. "The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet they have played in the WBBL. That is the tournament where you get to play against the best players and learn from that," Gavaskar reasoned.

"That certainly has helped them to find many more players, just like the IPL has helped them to find many more players -- the Indian men's cricket team." PTI KHS PM PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank case: Anmi urges RBI to consider exempting capital mkt transactions

Stock brokers association Anmi has urged the RBI to relax conditions of moratorium imposed against Yes Bank for payments by the private lenders account holders against their outstanding capital market transactions. The development comes aft...

Oil price crash knocks FTSE 100 to three-year low

Londons FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low on Monday after a sharp drop in oil stocks, as a move by Saudi Arabia to raise crude output sent prices of the commodity crashing, with investors also alarmed about the economic fallout of the co...

Thailand tourist arrivals in February fall 44.3% due to coronavirus

The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand fell 44.3 in February from a year earlier due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand TAT said on Monday. Visitors from China, Thailands biggest source of tourists, tumbled 8...

Italy's government studying state guarantee to support bank debt moratoriums to households

Italy is studying a state guarantee scheme to support banks offering debt moratoriums to households and companies, a member of the government said on Monday, as a coronavirus outbreak hits the economy. Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020