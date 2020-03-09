Left Menu
No Olympic spot for Sakshi Chaudhary, loses in QFs of Asian Qualifiers

  PTI
  • |
  Amman
  • |
  Updated: 09-03-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:12 IST
Former junior world champion Sakshi Chaudhary (57kg) failed to secure an Olympic berth after going down to Korea's Im Aeji in the quarterfinals of the Asian Qualifiers here on Monday. The 19-year-old Chaudhary lost 0-5 to Im, who is also a former world youth champion. Only the semifinalists are entitled to an Olympic berth in the women's 57kg category. Im will face Japan's 19-year-old Irie Sena, who upstaged world champion and top seed Nesthy Petecio of Philippines in a split decision. Petecio was docked a point for holding in the second round which ultimately played a decisive role in her 2-3 loss

Later on Monday, top seed and reigning world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) will square off against familiar foe Carlo Paalam of Philippines. Panghal beat him in the semifinals of the 2018 Asian Games and the quarterfinals of the 2019 world championships

In another quarterfinal bout, Manish Kaushik (63kg) will fight third seed Chinzorig Baatarsukh of Mongolia for a spot in the Olympics. Baatarsukh is a 2018 Asian Games silver-medallist besides being a two-time podium finisher at the Asian Championships.

