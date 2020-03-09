Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't have words to express my joy, says Satish Kumar, India's first +91kg boxer to make Olympic cut

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:09 IST
Don't have words to express my joy, says Satish Kumar, India's first +91kg boxer to make Olympic cut

The first super heavyweight (+91kg) Indian boxer to qualify for the Olympic Games, veteran Satish Kumar on Monday said a "secret strategy" and loads of luck has made the last couple of years the best of his decade-long career. Kumar is an Asian Games bronze-medallist (2014), a Commonwealth Games silver-winner (2018) and a two-time bronze-winner at the Asian Championships (2015 and 2019). He qualified for his maiden Olympics -- in Tokyo later this year -- by making the semifinals of the ongoing Asia/Oceania Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan ate Sunday night. "This would be my first Olympic Games, I don't have words to express how happy I am. Add to this, I am the first Indian super heavyweight to qualify for an Olympics. Wow! That's quite something," Kumar told PTI in a telephonic interview from Amman.

"I count myself so lucky. Luck has been on my side for the last couple of years. It has played a huge role in where I am today," he added without divulging the specifics of how fortune has favoured him. The 30-year-old has been India's go-to man in the category, representing the country at major events almost exclusively for a decade now. "I have toiled so much for so many years, won medals here and there but nothing compares to this. I am over the moon," said the man from Bulandhshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

The imposing boxer started his career back in 2010 and has five national titles under belt. "But the last two years have by far been the best of my career. There hasn't been a better phase," he said referring to the CWG and the Asian Championship medals. "I have been so much more faster, my stance is way better than what it used to be and all this has got me better results. Lot of work has gone into making me better and I am thankful to the coaches for their analysis and support ," he added. Asked what exactly he has done to turn it around, Kumar responded with a hearty laughter at first. "There are some strategies which can never be revealed to anyone. They are a secret. All I can say is that I have worked very, very hard to get here." It is this hard work, which Kumar hopes would fetch him the rewards in Tokyo and he isn't even thinking about the novel Coronavirus threat which has thrown international sports calendars haywire.

"I don't think Olympic would be affected. In any case, there are doctors to ensure that there is no problem," he said trying to evade any elaborate response to a question on the health crisis, which has led to more than 3,000 deaths and left more than one lakh infected globally..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

UK discusses possible steps to stem coronavirus spread - PM Johnson's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and officials discussed on Monday a range of steps which could be used to contain and delay the spread of coronavirus in the coming weeks at an emergency meeting, his spokesman said.A range of steps were...

World News Roundup: faulty sensor reading preceded Boeing crash; Erdogan to seek more EU help and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Europe told to act now as coronavirus locks down north Italy and markets plungeItalys prime minister promised massive shock therapy to beat the coronavirus on Monday and urged Europe to ac...

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

By Rik Sharma BARCELONA - Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0 to go top of La Liga, while Real Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat at Real Betis. Here are the talking points from the weekend in La Liga.MADRID STARS BRING JOY ON ROAD The relegation bat...

FIFA, AFC agree to postpone Asian qualifiers for WC 2022

The footballs elite governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation AFC have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The matches were originally scheduled to take place during the interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020