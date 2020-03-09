Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA, AFC agree to postpone Asian qualifiers for WC 2022

The football's elite governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Zurich
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:35 IST
FIFA, AFC agree to postpone Asian qualifiers for WC 2022
FIFA Logo. Image Credit: ANI

The football's elite governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The matches were originally scheduled to take place during the international window of March 23 to March 31 and June 1 to June 9, 2020, but now are postponed to later dates.

FIFA and the AFC will further discuss details of the postponed matches. FIFA and the AFC have also agreed to postpone the AFC Futsal Championship Turkmenistan 2020, which serves as the qualifiers for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020, until August 5-15 2020.

However, the qualifiers for the Olympic Football Tournaments will go ahead as planned. "The upcoming qualifiers for the Olympic Football Tournaments are foreseen to be played as scheduled, with the exception of the women's Olympic qualifiers play-off between Korea Republic and China PR, which will now take place during the international window of 1-10 June 2020," the FIFA said in a statement.

The FIFA further mentioned that Member Associations may still play the matches in March and June 2020 upon mutual agreement. "In order to support the member associations concerned, and provided that the safety of all individuals involved meets the required standards and that the member associations due to play each other mutually agree, the match(es) may still be played during the international windows of March or June 2020, but always subject to prior approval from both FIFA and the AFC," the statement added.

FIFA and the AFC will continue to assess the situation in relation to COVID-19 and will decide whether further changes to the schedule of Asian FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers are required. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Britain to produce draft trade deal before next round of EU talks

Britain said on Monday it intended to produce a draft Free Trade Agreement FTA before its next round of negotiations with the European Union later this month.The next negotiating round will take place on 18-20 March in London. The UK expect...

Amid migrant crisis, Greece-Turkey conflict plays out on social media

Greeks and Turks are waging a proxy war on social media with photos, video and commentary purporting to show the other side behaving badly in a migrant crisis that has seriously strained already tense relations between Athens and Ankara.An ...

Man arrested in connection with rioting in northeast Delhi

A man has been arrested in connection with four cases of rioting in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday. The accused was identified as Lokesh Kumar Solanki, they said.On March 5, four cases of rioting were registered at the Gokulpuri pol...

Coronavirus: Mizoram's borders with Myanmar, Bangladesh to be sealed

Mizorams borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh will be sealed and the entry of foreigners banned to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, a top official said on Monday. Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar and a 318-km ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020