Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Cowboys increase offer to QB Prescott

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:54 IST
Report: Cowboys increase offer to QB Prescott
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys renewed contract negotiations on Monday with the NFL deadline to apply the franchise tag approaching on Thursday. According to ESPN, the quarterback turned down a deal that would have included an annual average salary of $33 million, including bonuses. Only Russell Wilson ($35 million) of the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers' mainstay Ben Roethlisberger, scheduled to earn $34 million annually, currently exceed $33 million per year.

ESPN reported the deal would likely be closer to the average value of Aaron Rodgers' deal with the Green Bay Packers, which checks in at $33.5 million per year. If he doesn't sign a long-term deal by Thursday at 4 p.m., Prescott is resolved to receiving the franchise tag. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Cowboys know they have to keep the 26-year-old Prescott, but he repeated the team will only do a deal that "makes sense for the Dallas Cowboys."

The Dallas Morning News reported Prescott's latest offer was only a three-year deal but carried a value of $105 million guaranteed. That computes to $35 million per year. Among the restrictions the Cowboys must consider, Jones pointed out, are the status of other marquee free agents in wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones. If not re-signed by Dallas, both players are expected to command top-of-market deals at their positions.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Prescott set career highs with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in his fourth NFL season in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

'Caged' pope receives guests -- from afar

Pope Francis, who complained of feeling caged while addressing the faithful by live stream because of the new coronavirus, received 30 French bishops on Monday -- at a healthy distance. Pictures released by the Vatican showed the bishops se...

US STOCKS-Wall Street pounded by oil crash, virus fears

Wall Streets main stock indexes plummeted about 5 on Monday, as a slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession on the anniversary of the U.S. stock markets longest bull run. The SP 500 wa...

Italy's neighbours act to curb spread of coronavirus

Swiss customs officers began examining Italian commuters Swiss work permits on Monday and Austria readied spot health checks of people crossing its southern border in an effort to contain the coronavirus. Italy, which is the worst-hit Europ...

FDA warns companies selling products that claim to treat coronavirus disease

The U.S. Food Drug Administration FDA and the Federal Trade Commission FTC on Monday issued warning letters to seven companies for selling products that claim to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus.The health agen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020