Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, prison warden says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 00:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 00:12 IST
Soccer-Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, prison warden says

Former Brazil and Barcelona player Ronaldinho Gaucho is adapting quickly to life in a Paraguayan jail, the head of the facility told Reuters on Monday, but his lawyers are hopeful he may soon be released into house arrest while the investigation continues.

"In broad terms he is doing very well," prison warden Blas Vera told Reuters in a telephone interview. "I see he is in good spirits, just like you see him on television, always smiling." Vera said that Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis, who were arrested on Friday for using a false Paraguayan passport, would present their case to a judge on Tuesday.

Their lawyer Sergio Queiroz told Reuters they had asked a court to release them into house arrest and offered guarantees they were not a flight risk. Vera said the 39-year old former AC Milan and Paris St-Germain forward and his brother had beds, a television and a fan in their cell at the prison on the outskirts of the capital Asuncion.

The brothers use a communal bathroom and have the right to use the outdoor patio on a regular basis. The pair’s lawyers have provided them with meals and they have not eaten the food offered by the jail.

COMFORTABLE STAY The maximum security facility has around 195 detainees, including politicians and police officers accused of corruption as well as major drug traffickers.

The more dangerous prisoners are housed in a different wing to Ronaldinho, Vera said, adding that he was working to ensure the pair’s stay is "as comfortable as possible". Carlos Gamarra, the former captain of Paraguay's national team who also played for several Brazilian clubs, visited Ronaldinho with a group of ex-players in jail on Sunday.

Vera said others who were at the regular Sunday visiting time befriended the Brazilian. "There was also a group of boys and girls and he welcomed them, gave them hugs and chatted with them," he said.

Ronaldinho, who was last year named a tourist ambassador by Brazil’s far-right government, arrived in Paraguay on Wednesday, invited to the landlocked South American nation by a local casino owner. Although he last played professionally in 2015, Ronaldinho, who also represented Brazilian clubs Atletico Mineiro, Flamengo and Fluminense, is still hugely popular with global football fans and advertisers.

He won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006. He was also named FIFA world player of the year in 2004 and 2005. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chineses' skins

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Iran supreme leader cancels Persian new year speech because of coronavirus outbreak - official site

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei canceled his speech in the city of Mashhad for Persian new year, which is on March 20, to prevent further infections of coronavirus, according to a statement on his official site. The ceremony for...

Afghan President Ghani to issue decree on Taliban prisoner release this week

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will issue a decree for at least 1,000 Taliban prisoners to be released this week, five official sources said on Monday, paving the way for opening direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban ins...

Fifth UK patient has died from coronavirus

A fifth person in the United Kingdom has died after contracting coronavirus, the health service said.We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their seventies who was very unwell with a number of significant and long term health conditions ha...

Florida officials call on all travelers returning from overseas to isolate for two weeks

All travelers returning to Florida from travel to any other country should self-quarantine themselves for 14 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, state health officials said in a statement on their website on Monday.The Florida Department of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020