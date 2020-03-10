Left Menu
Clippers sign two-time All-Star C Noah

  • Updated: 10-03-2020 00:13 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 00:13 IST
The Los Angeles Clippers signed free-agent center Joakim Noah to a contract on Monday. While the Clippers did not divulge the terms of the deal, ESPN reported Friday that the plan was for Noah to join the club on a 10-day contract.

"Joakim is a relentless competitor and a proven winner," Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said. "His experience, acumen and toughness fit well in our locker room." Noah, 35, hasn't played in the NBA this season. He played in 42 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season and averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Noah spent his first nine seasons (2007-16) with the Chicago Bulls. He was a two-time All-Star as well as the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2013-14 season. Noah also spent part of two seasons with the New York Knicks during his 12 NBA seasons. He has averages of 8.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocked shots in 667 career games (512 starts) since being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

