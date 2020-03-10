Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA roundup: Nuggets send Bucks to third straight loss

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 09:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 09:48 IST
NBA roundup: Nuggets send Bucks to third straight loss

Jamal Murray scored 21 points, including Denver's first nine to start the fourth quarter, Paul Millsap had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the host Nuggets beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 109-95 on Monday night. Jerami Grant added 19 points for Denver, and Gary Harris had 15. Will Barton scored 13 points and Nikola Jokic had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets, who swept the season series from the NBA leaders.

Milwaukee played without reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee injury) and nearly the entire starting lineup to end an 0-3 road trip. Also out were Eric Bledsoe (knee), George Hill (groin), Khris Middleton (rest), Brook Lopez (rest) and Donte DiVincenzo (rest), leaving them without their top six scorers. Kyle Korver led the Bucks with a season-high 23 points, Sterling Brown had 16 points, Robin Lopez scored 11 and D.J. Wilson contributed 10 points and nine boards.

Atlanta Hawks 143 - Charlotte Hornets 138 (2OT) De'Andre Hunter gave host Atlanta the lead by making three free throws with 13.3 seconds left in the second overtime, and the Hawks held on to defeat Charlotte.

Atlanta was led by Trae Young with 31 points and 16 assists. John Collins had 28 points on 12-for-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Cam Reddish, who returned after exiting the previous game due to leg cramps, had 22 points. The Hawks set a season high with 21 3-pointers (on 43 attempts). The Hornets got a career-high 40 points from Terry Rozier, 27 points and 10 rebounds from Devonte' Graham, and a career-high 23 points from rookie Caleb Martin, who entered the game averaging 4.3 points.

Toronto Raptors 101 - Utah Jazz 92 Serge Ibaka scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Toronto defeated Utah in Salt Lake City to extend its winning streak to four games. Pascal Siakam added 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Kyle Lowry had 21 points for the Raptors, who finished a 4-1 road trip.

Joe Ingles had 20 points off the bench -- 10 in the fourth quarter -- for the Jazz, who had their winning streak end at five. Royce O'Neale added 15 points, Mike Conley had 13 and Donovan Mitchell scored 11 for Utah. Mitchell and Conley combined to his 8 of 28 field-goal attempts. The Raptors lost guard Norman Powell 95 seconds into the first quarter with a sprained left ankle after he collided with teammate OG Anunoby on a defensive play under the basket.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Andy Flower named St Lucia Zouks head coach

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower on Monday was appointed as the head coach of Caribbean Premier Leagues franchise St Lucia Zouks for the 2020 season. Acknowledging the development, Flower in an official statement said, I am excited to ...

First coronavirus death recorded in Canada

Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia have announced. The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, was infected with COVID-19 and passed away ...

Cong leader Scindia meets Shah

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh governmentSources said Scindia is likely to meet Prime Minister Naren...

Cong leadership making hectic efforts to woo back Scindia as crisis looms in Madhya Pradesh

As a crisis loomed over the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, efforts were on to woo back disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who remains incommunicado, party sources said. Seventeen MLAs, including at least six minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020