Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hometown hero Eakin leads Jets past Coyotes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 09:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 09:59 IST
Hometown hero Eakin leads Jets past Coyotes

Winnipeg native Cody Eakin scored the go-ahead goal in the third period -- his first goal for his hometown club -- to lead the host Jets to a 4-2 comeback win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. The Jets' season-high sixth straight home victory bumped Winnipeg (36-28-6, 78 points) into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference while the Coyotes (33-29-8, 74 points) failed to gain ground.

Nikolaj Ehlers notched a goal and two assists, Tucker Poolman had a goal and an assist, and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck started in goal for the fifth straight game (4-1-0) and stopped 36 of 38 shots to go to 30-21-5. Winnipeg's Paul Maurice coached his 1,599th game, breaking a tie with Ken Hitchcock for the fifth-most NHL games behind the bench.

Nick Schmaltz scored two first-period goals, Phil Kessel contributed two assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves but lost for the first time in six decisions against Winnipeg. Leading goal-scorer Conor Garland (22 goals) missed the game and was listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Winnipeg's Adam Lowry set the tone on his first shift with a big hit on Vinnie Hinostroza at 2:07 of the first period, and the Coyotes' Lawson Crouse went after the Jets forward. But Lowry, playing for the first time in 21 games, ended the tussle quickly by dropping Crouse with a punch. Schmaltz freewheeled his way into the low slot and lifted in a wrister for his 10th at 15:50 -- just his second goal in the past 17 games.

The speedy Ehlers -- shaken up on a hard hit in the first that rocked two other players -- grabbed a stretch pass from Poolman and swooped in past diving defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson to make it 2-1 at 2:13. Poolman cleaned up a loose puck with a backhander at 17:27 -- his fourth goal -- after Kuemper made the initial save on Eakin's wrist shot, and the teams headed to the third period knotted at 2.

Traded by Vegas to Winnipeg on Feb. 21, Eakin posted a two-point game when he moved through the crease and backhanded his fifth over Kuemper at 11:33 of the third for the Jets' first lead. Scheifele scored into an empty net at 19:24 for the final margin. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Andy Flower named St Lucia Zouks head coach

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower on Monday was appointed as the head coach of Caribbean Premier Leagues franchise St Lucia Zouks for the 2020 season. Acknowledging the development, Flower in an official statement said, I am excited to ...

First coronavirus death recorded in Canada

Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia have announced. The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, was infected with COVID-19 and passed away ...

Cong leader Scindia meets Shah

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh governmentSources said Scindia is likely to meet Prime Minister Naren...

Cong leadership making hectic efforts to woo back Scindia as crisis looms in Madhya Pradesh

As a crisis loomed over the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, efforts were on to woo back disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who remains incommunicado, party sources said. Seventeen MLAs, including at least six minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020