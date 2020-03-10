Kings take down Avs for 6th consecutive win

Jonathan Quick made 21 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings extended their season-high winning streak to six games with a 3-1 victory against the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Monday night. Quick has allowed one goal or fewer in five of his past six starts, going 5-0-1 in that span.

Mikey Anderson scored his first NHL goal in his fifth game, and Austin Wagner and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Kings (28-35-6, 62 points), who hadn't won six in a row since an eight-game winning streak from Nov. 25-Dec. 9, 2017. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored, and Pavel Francouz made 32 saves for the Avalanche (41-20-8, 90 points), who missed a chance to tie the St. Louis Blues for first place in the Central Division.

Wagner gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 14:22 of the first period. Nikolai Prokhorkin's shot from the left faceoff circle went off Francouz and then off the body of Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon before Wagner came around from behind the net and shot it into the goal.

MacKinnon, who is tied for fourth in the NHL with 93 points (35 goals, 58 assists), left during the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Anderson made it 2-0 at 15:25 of the first period. He shot the puck from the right point, and it went off the blade of Colorado defenseman Kevin Connauton and into the net.

Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog, who had his eight-game point streak come to an end, hit the crossbar at 6:41 of the second period. Quick saved a penalty shot by Valeri Nichushkin at 13:15 of the middle period and made another strong save from in close on Ian Cole 25 seconds later. Quick, who was coming off a 36-save shutout in a 1-0 shootout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, gave up his first goal in 160 minutes when Bellemare's point shot got past him to make it 2-1 at 2:19 of the third period.

Iafallo scored with 5:25 left in the third period to give the Kings a two-goal edge. --Field Level Media

