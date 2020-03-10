Spring training roundup: Jays take advantage of Snell's wildness

Danny Jansen smacked a grand slam and Riley Adams hit a three-run homer as a Toronto Blue Jays split squad rolled to an 8-3 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Dunedin, Fla. Left-hander Blake Snell started for Tampa Bay, and the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner retired just one batter and walked four to force in Toronto's first run. Right-hander Trevor Richards replaced Snell, and Jansen slugged the second pitch over the fence in left to give the Blue Jays a 5-0 first-inning lead.

Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu struck out four and gave up three hits in 4 1/3 innings for Toronto. Adams' blast in the seventh inning gave the Blue Jays an eighth-run lead. Tampa Bay scored three runs in the ninth. Joey Roach and Dalton Kelly had run-scoring singles and Brett Sullivan notched an RBI double.

Phillies 3, Yankees 1 Christian Bethancourt hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the host Phillies over the Yankees at Clearwater, Fla. Erik Kratz had a run-scoring single for New York.

Astros 2, Tigers 1 Stephen Wrenn delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Houston the victory over Detroit at West Palm Beach, Fla. Willi Castro had an RBI double for the Tigers.

Cardinals 3, Twins 0 Austin Dean went 2-for-4 with a homer to help St. Louis blank host Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla. The Twins had six hits, all singles.

Blue Jays (ss) 3, Pirates 1 Joe Panik raised his spring average to .375 with two of Toronto's five hits as the visiting Blue Jays knocked off Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. Oneil Cruz delivered a run-scoring double for the Pirates.

Mets 1, Marlins 1 Right-hander Elieser Hernandez struck out five and gave up two hits over four scoreless inning to help Miami tie visiting New York at Jupiter, Fla. Jake Marisnick tripled and scored the lone run for the Mets.

Red Sox 2, Braves 1 Right-hander Ryan Weber pitched four scoreless innings with four strikeouts as Boston edged Atlanta in North Port, Fla. Braves right-hander Felix Hernandez, the former Cy Young Award winner who pitched 15 seasons for the Seattle Mariners, went five innings, allowing one run, six hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Indians (ss) 11, Angels 10 Franmil Reyes hit two home runs, and Yu Chang and Miguel Jerez also homered as Cleveland clipped Los Angeles in Tempe, Ariz. Justin Upton homered among two hits and scored twice, and Jason Castro also had two hits and drove in two runs for the Angels.

Royals 4, Diamondbacks 4 Ryan O'Hearn hit his fourth home run of the spring as Kansas City and Arizona ended up tied in Scottsdale, Ariz. Each team scored single runs in the eighth and ninth innings, with a solo home run by the Diamondbacks' Trayce Thompson creating the tie in the bottom of the ninth. Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four.

Dodgers 14, Padres 2 Chris Taylor drove in three runs in Los Angeles' win over San Diego in Peoria, Ariz. Taylor hit a two-run home run as the Dodgers scored four runs in the sixth inning, and they scored seven more runs in the seventh, including three on a double by Terrance Gore. Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood and Padres right-hander Garrett Richards each allowed one unearned run over 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Indians (ss) 11, Giants 7 Tyler Krieger capped a six-run eighth inning with a grand slam as Cleveland outscored San Francisco in Goodyear, Ariz. Zach Green hit a three-run homer and Alex Dickerson added a solo shot for the Giants. San Francisco right-hander Trevor Oaks pitched three scoreless innings and struck out three.

Reds 3, White Sox 3 Yermin Mercedes' home run in the bottom of the ninth allowed Chicago to tie Cincinnati in Phoenix. Yasmani Grandal also hit a solo home run for Chicago. Nick Senzel opened the game with a homer for the Reds. Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani threw four innings for Cincinnati, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

Brewers 2, Mariners 1 Lorenzo Cain and Luis Castro hit home runs, the latter the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth, and right-hander Corbin Burnes allowed one run in four innings as Milwaukee edged Seattle in Phoenix. Kyle Lewis homered for the Mariners. Seattle right-hander Taijuan Walker gave up one run and struck out four over three innings.

Athletics 5, Rangers 0 Right-hander Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless, hitless innings, and four relievers kept the shutout intact while allowing only one hit in Oakland's win over Texas in Surprise, Ariz. Sean Murphy had two hits for the A's, including a two-run homer.

--Field Level Media

