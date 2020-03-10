Table tennis-World Tour Japan Open postponed over coronavirus

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said on Tuesday it was postponing next month's ITTF World Tour Japan Open because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament had been scheduled for April 21-26 in the Southern Japanese city of Kitakyushu.

"The decision was made with the health and safety of players, officials and fans as the top priority, whilst keeping the window open to host the event later in the year," the federation said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

