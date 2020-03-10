Left Menu
Development News Edition

Table tennis-World Tour Japan Open postponed over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 11:39 IST
Table tennis-World Tour Japan Open postponed over coronavirus
Image Credit: Twitter (@ittfworld)

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said on Tuesday it was postponing next month's ITTF World Tour Japan Open because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament had been scheduled for April 21-26 in the Southern Japanese city of Kitakyushu.

"The decision was made with the health and safety of players, officials and fans as the top priority, whilst keeping the window open to host the event later in the year," the federation said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank customers can pay credit bill, loan repayments through other bank accounts

Crisis-hit Yes Bank said on Tuesday that customers could now make payments towards their credit card and loans through other bank accounts, days after prominent banking services were curtailed after the RBI imposed moratorium on the lender....

Yes Bank customers can pay credit bill, loan repayments through other bank accounts

Crisis-hit Yes Bank said on Tuesday that customers could now make payments towards their credit card and loans through other bank accounts, days after prominent banking services were curtailed after the RBI imposed moratorium on the lender....

Berlin to take in children from Greek refugee camps - RTL

The city of Berlin will take in 80 to 100 children from Greek refugee camps, the German capitals senator for interior affairs told broadcaster RTL on Tuesday.Asked when the children could arrive in the Berlin, Andreas Geisel told the broadc...

Time to move on: Scindia quits Congress amid turmoil in Madhya Pradesh

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on Tuesday, stating that it is time to move on. Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years. it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020