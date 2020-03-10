Sports News Roundup: Locker room access restricted; Sabres win shootout over Caps and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Spring training roundup: Blue Jays take advantage of Snell's wildness

Danny Jansen smacked a grand slam and Riley Adams hit a three-run homer as a Toronto Blue Jays' split squad rolled to an 8-3 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Dunedin, Fla. Left-hander Blake Snell started for Tampa Bay, and the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner retired just one batter and walked four to force in Toronto's first run. Right-hander Trevor Richards replaced Snell, and Jansen slugged the second pitch over the fence in left to give the Blue Jays a 5-0 first-inning lead.

MLB, MLS, NBA and NHL restrict locker room access amid coronavirus concern

Four major North American professional sports leagues said on Monday they were temporarily restricting locker room access to players and "essential staff" amid the global coronavirus outbreak that has affected sporting events internationally. The Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, National Basketball Association, and National Hockey League issued a statement citing "consultation with infectious disease and public health experts" in making the decision.

NHL roundup: Sabres win shootout over Caps, end 6-game skid

Dominik Kahun scored in the seventh round of a shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Monday. Sabers goalie Linus Ullmark stopped 33 of 35 shots during open play and then made six more saves during the shootout. It was an impressive return for Ullmark, who was playing for the first time in 18 games after recovering from a lower-body injury.

Olympics: No spectators at Tokyo 2020 Games torch lighting ceremony - organizers

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia will be the first in more 35 years to be held without spectators after organizers on Monday introduced tighter measures to protect against the coronavirus. Greece's Olympic Committee said spectators would be excluded from both the dress rehearsal at the ancient site on Wednesday and the widely broadcast ceremony on Thursday.

NBA roundup: Nuggets send Bucks to third straight loss

Jamal Murray scored 21 points, including Denver's first nine to start the fourth quarter, Paul Millsap had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the host Nuggets beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 109-95 on Monday night. Jerami Grant added 19 points for Denver, and Gary Harris had 15. Will Barton scored 13 points and Nikola Jokic had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets, who swept the season series from the NBA leaders.

Exclusive: Indonesia considers 2032 Olympics bid for new capital city with SoftBank's help

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is weighing an audacious 2032 Olympics bid centered on the country's not-yet-built new capital and is in early talks with SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son and other investors for support, sources said. The world's fourth-most-populous country unveiled in August plans to build a $34 billion "smart and green" new capital on the forested island of Borneo to replace the crowded, polluted megacity of Jakarta, which is slowly sinking into the sea.

Kansas remains unanimous No. 1 in Top 25 poll

Kansas remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

Clippers sign two-time All-Star C Noah

The Los Angeles Clippers signed free-agent center Joakim Noah to a contract on Monday. While the Clippers did not divulge the terms of the deal, ESPN reported Friday that the plan was for Noah to join the club on a 10-day contract.

Games to proceed 'as scheduled' amid global coronavirus outbreak

Major League Baseball's Spring Training and regular-season games are expected to proceed as scheduled, the league said on Monday after consulting with all 30 teams amid a global coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted major sporting events. "The health and safety of everyone in our communities is of the utmost importance to us," MLB said in a written statement. "While MLB recognizes the fluidity of this rapidly evolving situation, our current intention is to play Spring Training and regular-season games as scheduled."

Fukushima dreams: a baseball star, a father and their shattered town

Kazuo Ouchi drives down a single-lane road through sheets of rain until he reaches a gravel driveway leading to a weathered farmhouse. Yellowing lace curtains are drawn tight over the windows, shutting out the weak winter light. "Sorry about the dark," Ouchi says, stepping over children's toys. "I shut off the electricity a while ago."

