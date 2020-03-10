Left Menu
Cricket fraternity extends wishes on Holi

The cricket fraternity on Tuesday extended their heartiest greetings to their fans and followers on the occasion of Holi.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 13:37 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 13:37 IST
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

The cricket fraternity on Tuesday extended their heartiest greetings to their fans and followers on the occasion of Holi. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished the people a 'safe Holi'.

"Wishing everyone a joyful and a safe Holi. May the festivities bring a lot of colors to your life. #HappyHoli," Kohli tweeted. "Happy Holi to all countrymen. I wish this Holi brings color, peace and new joys in your life," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted in Hindi.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently announced his engagement with Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic, posted a picture with his family. "Heartiest wishes to you all on the auspicious occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bring unending cheer and joy to you and your families," former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

People across the country are celebrating Holi, the festival of colour, with zeal and enthusiasm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

