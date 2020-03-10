Left Menu
Proud of my team: Shikha on India's World Cup performance

Despite India's loss in the finals of Women's T20 World Cup, Indian all-rounder Shikha Pandey on Tuesday said that she feels proud of her team.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 10-03-2020 14:54 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:54 IST
Proud of my team: Shikha on India's World Cup performance
Indian all rounder Shikha Pandey. Image Credit: ANI

Despite India's loss in the finals of Women's T20 World Cup, Indian all-rounder Shikha Pandey on Tuesday said that she feels proud of her team. Shikha also said that representing the country in the tournament was a real privilege.

On March 8, Australia lifted their fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup after thrashing India in the finals. Shikha in the mega event bagged seven wickets in five innings. In the final match, Shikha failed to leave a mark as she scored two runs from four balls.

"It has been a real privilege to have represented my country in @T20WorldCup and to have played in front of a packed MCG. Congratulations to @AusWomenCricket for their win," Shikha tweeted. "So proud of this @BCCIWomen team. Met some incredible people and made some amazing memories," she added

This was India's first final in the Women's T20 World Cup. (ANI)

